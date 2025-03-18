Gal Gadot's lookalike daughters steal the show in rare appearance

Gal Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday and glowed with pride as she was supported by her husband and four daughters.

The Snow White actress has been married to businessman Jaron Varsano since 2008, and the couple have welcomed Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori together.

The whole family turned out to watch the actress receive the special honor, and Gal couldn't have been prouder to have her girls by her side.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gal Gadot's daughter Ori laughs up a storm in home video

In her emotional speech, she thanked her family for allowing her to follow her dreams and for her continued success in Hollywood.

"Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself," Gal joked. "That's what I tell my agents."

"It's either I'm making movies or making babies – no more babies," she continued. "But Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do."

© Getty Images Gal was joined by her husband and four daughters for the special moment

"Our daughters, Alma, Maya…Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I've ever done."

The Wonder Woman star shared that while their life was a "circus", her kids inspired her to be "strong and kind and brave just the way [they] are", adding that she hoped they were proud of all she has achieved.

"I want you to know that this is not about fame or movies or any of that. This is about going after your passion and working hard and I want you to know that if you do, that you can achieve anything, my sweet girls," she finished. "Absolutely anything, never forget that. I love you."

© AFP via Getty Images The mother of four praised her daughters for being "strong and kind and brave"

For the event, Gal donned an off-white leather fringed dress with strappy black heels.

She wore her dark tresses slicked back into a low, tight bun, and kept her makeup simple with nude pink lipstick.

However, her daughters were the real stars of the show with their adorable outfits and uncanny resemblance to their mother.

© Getty Images for Disney The Wonder Woman star is an advocate for women's health

Gal has been open in the past about the major health scare she faced that led to her wanting to advocate for women's health and protect her daughters' futures.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she recalled the frightening ordeal that occurred while she was pregnant with Ori.

"I didn't listen to my body," she said on the show. "I had major headaches while I was eight months pregnant for three weeks. But really, I couldn't do anything, I was in the dark, I couldn't hear anything. It felt like my head was about to explode."

© Instagram She gave birth to Ori after doctors discovered a clot in her brain

Doctors initially diagnosed the problem as a migraine, yet her symptoms worsened and an MRI found that she had a major brain clot.

"I was rushed to hospital…they took the baby out within a couple hours, and I went to a thrombectomy," she shared. The mother of four now wants to advocate for women's health after she felt she was let down by the health system.

"It was quite a recovery," she recalled. "It took me a good few months to get back to myself. Now that I'm here, yes, that's the biggest reason why I talk about it."