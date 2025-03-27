Jenna Bush Hager and husband don't see eye-to-eye in on-air discussion as divide over 3 children is revealed 

Jenna Bush Hager may appear on our TV screens every week as the host of Today with Jenna & Friends, but when it comes to her children, her husband prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

The news anchor was joined by her husband, Henry Hager, as a guest co-host during Thursday's installment of the hit show. The couple were surprised with an adorable video message from their three children – son Hal, 5, and daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, 9 – during the episode.

As the siblings stepped into the limelight, they wished their father good luck for his television stint. "I bet you’re gonna do the best," said Hal.

"Dad, good luck and do what you practiced in the car because it was really good! Good luck, Dad!," added Mia.

© Instagram The family posed for a sweet photograph

Henry called the clip "so sweet", but despite his initial enthusiasm, he later admitted that he's not fond of his kids appearing on the big screen.

As he turned to his wife, he said: "You managed to get our kids into the Today show."

"Well, it’s your favorite thing, right?," Jenna responded.

"Not really," Henry shared.

"But that was so sweet."

The former First-daughter has been married to her husband Henry since 2008. The couple met in their early 20s when Henry was working with George W. Bush's reelection campaign.

Jenna previously reflected on her marriage on an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends back in January. In response to being asked what her "biggest secret" to a successful marriage is, Jenna opened up about her relationship with Henry.

Jenna Bush Hager with her three kids and husband Henry

She said: "Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel — they're supportive, but they also make you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing because then you can do it well."

The couple's daughter, Mila, appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January 2022. It’s fair to say that Jenna’s eldest child’s appearance on screen wasn’t without its moments of embarrassment for the host.

During the show, Mila was asked what Hoda Kotb loves most about her mom. "You know when I love her the most, Mila? When she's laughing so hard she can't catch her breath," said the former Today anchor.

"Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!," Mila revealed.

Jenna Bush Hager photographed with Hal Hager, daughters Mila and Poppy, and son Hal

"You changed your pajamas!"

Visibly embarrassed, Jenna replied: "Thank you, Mila. Thank you so much."

Hoda was keen for Mila to reveal more amusing stories about her mother. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," said Jenna.

"She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!," said Mila.