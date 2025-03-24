Jenna Bush Hager's gruesome injury revealed as viewers are warned 'don't look'

A painful injury wasn't going to get in the way of Jenna Bush Hager's special week, gruesome as it may be.

This Monday, March 24, the TODAY anchor kicked off "family week" on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, during which she'll have a slew of family members come on the show, including her husband Henry Hager.

She started off the first episode of the special week by having none other than her twin sister Barbara Bush — and by revealing quite the injury she got over the weekend.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager's Famous Family

"Y'all may notice that I'm wearing a splint," Jenna announced, before showing her right hand, which had a metal splint covering her middle finger.

She then joked that she might have her sister sign it during the commercial break, and went on to reveal: "I unfortunately dislocated my middle finger."

Before showing a photo of the injury, she said she "may put a warning on," as Barbara warned: "If you are queasy, don't look at your television" for the photo, which displayed Jenna's finger dislocated into a zig-zag formation.

© NBC Jenna shared a gruesome photo of her fracture

Jenna then shared: "Now, some people may think, 'Wow, that's the first time anything has ever happened to your finger,'" after which Barbara teased: "But they would be wrong."

In fact, Jenna has broken several of her fingers, and the doctor who did her X-Ray pointed out as much, telling her she has "a lot of hairline fractures" in her finger.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Barbara was host for the day

The sisters further shared how growing up, Jenna had a habit of both getting injuries but also lying about having injuries, which in fourth grade left her getting ignored when she actually broke the middle finger on her other hand.

© Instagram The twin sisters are heading out on a book tour this month

Prior to the broken finger reveal, Jenna and Barbara kicked off the episode quite emotionally, with the former revealing she was "nervous" for it, and the latter admitting she was "overcome with emotion" from how proud she is of her sister and her new show.

© Getty Jenna's husband Henry will also serve as host this week

The former first daughter has spent the beginning of the year adjusting to her show's new format, which rebranded from 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna to TODAY with Jenna in the wake of Hoda Kotb's departure.

And instead of replacing the former NBC mainstay, Jenna has instead been featuring a revolving door of guest co-hosts, such as Scarlett Johansson, Justin Sylvester, Hannah McMahon, Keke Palmer and Taraji P. Henson.