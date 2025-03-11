Jenna Bush Hager's lavish vacation with kids revealed in dreamy photos far from city life

Jenna Bush Hager traded the hustle and bustle of city life for a seasonal escape as she enjoyed a skiing vacation to Aspen with her three children amidst the snow-covered landscape.

The Today Show anchor took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of snaps from her luxurious getaway. The first photograph depicted Jenna clad in a stylish black ski ensemble while she posed on the slopes with her two daughters, Margaret Laura, 11, Poppy Louise, nine.

The 43-year-old oozed chic in the monochromatic one-piece that was adorned with a fur trim on the hood. The look was teamed with sleek Oakley ski goggles that were tinged with a blue frame and fastened on top of a helmet. Jenna opted for a pair of gold aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes from the gleaming sun.

Meanwhile, the star's daughters opted for matching white ensembles and helmets. Margaret donned a baby pink puffer ski jacket while Poppy accessorized with hot pink ski gloves. The family smiled for the camera in front of the snow covered peaks.

The following snap was a sweet selfie of Jenna and her daughter Poppy. The nine-year-old opted for a pair of oversized ski goggles that were adorned with a yellow rim and covered over half of her face.

Jenna was also joined by her cousin as the adults indulged in the après ski festivities. The mother of three posted a photo with her girlfriends as the group celebrated the holiday while sipping on Aperol spritzes.

However, the Jenna & Friends host made sure to fuel up on a delicious sweet treat as she stopped by Crepes Shack for an afternoon snack.

This isn't the first family vacation Jenna has embarked on in the last month. The Today anchor enjoyed a weekend away at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with her husband Henry Chase Hager, their two daughters and son, Henry Harold, five.

Jenna recently opened up to her co-star Savannah Guthrie about expanding her family of five. "I have nothing to announce," she said.

"I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, even though it's an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."

"I think they call it 'being broody'," replied Savannah.

"You're kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock."