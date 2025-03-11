Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Bush Hager's lavish vacation with kids revealed in dreamy photos far from city life
Subscribe
Jenna Bush Hager's lavish vacation with kids revealed in dreamy photos far from city life
Today show fans are all saying the same thing after guest role upstages Jenna Bush Hager © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Jenna Bush Hager's lavish vacation with kids revealed in dreamy photos far from city life

The Today Show star enjoyed a snow-filled getaway with her family

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jenna Bush Hager traded the hustle and bustle of city life for a seasonal escape as she enjoyed a skiing vacation to Aspen with her three children amidst the snow-covered landscape.

The Today Show anchor took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of snaps from her luxurious getaway. The first photograph depicted Jenna clad in a stylish black ski ensemble while she posed on the slopes with her two daughters, Margaret Laura, 11, Poppy Louise, nine. 

Jenna Bush Hager And Husband Henry Hager Enjoy Romantic Getaway
The couple soaked up the sun in the Cayman Islands

The 43-year-old oozed chic in the monochromatic one-piece that was adorned with a fur trim on the hood. The look was teamed with sleek Oakley ski goggles that were tinged with a blue frame and fastened on top of a helmet. Jenna opted for a pair of gold aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes from the gleaming sun. 

Jenna skiing with her two daughters© Instagram
Jenna skiing with her two daughters

Meanwhile, the star's daughters opted for matching white ensembles and helmets. Margaret donned a baby pink puffer ski jacket while Poppy accessorized with hot pink ski gloves. The family smiled for the camera in front of the snow covered peaks. 

The following snap was a sweet selfie of Jenna and her daughter Poppy. The nine-year-old opted for a pair of oversized ski goggles that were adorned with a yellow rim and covered over half of her face. 

Jenna shared a sweet selfie with Poppy© Instagram
Jenna shared a sweet selfie with Poppy

Jenna was also joined by her cousin as the adults indulged in the après ski festivities. The mother of three posted a photo with her girlfriends as the group celebrated the holiday while sipping on Aperol spritzes. 

Jenna Bush Hager posed with her girlfriends© Instagram
The Today anchor posed with her girlfriends

However, the Jenna & Friends host made sure to fuel up on a delicious sweet treat as she stopped by Crepes Shack for an afternoon snack. 

Jenna stopped for a sweet treat© Instagram
Jenna stopped for a sweet treat

This isn't the first family vacation Jenna has embarked on in the last month. The Today anchor enjoyed a weekend away at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, with her husband Henry Chase Hager, their two daughters and son, Henry Harold, five. 

Jenna recently opened up to her co-star Savannah Guthrie about expanding her family of five. "I have nothing to announce," she said.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager on The Today Show
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are co-stars

"I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, even though it's an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."

"I think they call it 'being broody'," replied Savannah. 

"You're kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More