Rafael Nadal pictured on rare outing with wife Mery Perelló

Tennis star Rafael Nadal stepped out alongside his stunning wife Mery Perelló on Thursday.

The couple attended the Rafael Nadal Foundation Awards held at the Son Mir estate in Palma de Mallorca. The charity event recognised organisations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of people in vulnerable situations.

© GJL/GTRES/Shutterstock Mery supported her husband at Rafa Nadal Awards awards on Thursday

Mery, 36, who is the director of the foundation, donned a fabulously chic all-white ensemble comprised of an oversized suit with black buttons and an untimely chic off-white overcoat. As for her hair, she slicked her raven tresses back into a flattering ponytail.

© GJL/GTRES/Shutterstock Mery looked stunning in her all-white look

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement red and grey earrings.

© GJL/GTRES/Shutterstock Also joining the couple was Rafael Nadal's sister Maria Isabel Nadal

Joining the couple was Rafael's mum, Ana María Parera, who serves as president of the organisation, his father, Sebastián Nadal, vice president, and his sister, Maria Isabel Nadal.

© GJL/GTRES/Shutterstock Rafa's parents Ana María Parera and Sebastián Nadal also attended the evening

Ana, oozed glamour wearing black flared jeans, a pattern collard shirt and a black blazer. Meanwhile, Maria matched her mum's monochrome colour scheme opting for black wide-leg jeans with a slick T-shirt in the same shade, complete with an oversized blazer.

What is the Rafael Nadal Foundation?

The organisation allows for the integration and social development of children and young people, using sport and education to provide equal opportunities and empower them to reach their full potential.

The tennis star launched his foundation 2010. Talking about the work, Rafael said: "I've always believed that for personal and professional development, opportunities are essential," in a report from the foundation published on its 10th anniversary.

"In 2010, we understood that I was in a position in which I could help create them, and that was when we decided to launch this life project. I honestly never imagined that we would be able to create the organisation that the Rafa Nadal Foundation is today."

Rafael's life with Mery

Rafael and Mery met through Rafa's younger sister Maria when the tennis legend was just 19 and his then-future wife 17.

After dating for 14 years, the couple tied the knot in a romantic Majorcan ceremony in 2019.

© Fundacion Rafa Nadal Mery and Rafael tied the knot in 2019

They welcomed their son, Rafael Nadal Junior, three years later in October 2022.

The happy family live in a glorious home in Porto Cristo a quaint fishing town in the eastern region of Mallorca, Spain. The mansion features an infinity pool, large windows, and multiple terraces.

© Getty The couple welcomed their son Rafael Junior in 2022

Rafael and Mery also own a $2 million beach house in Playa Nueva Romana in the Dominican Republic.

When Mery and Rafa aren't living the dream in their glorious properties, they are unwinding on their lavish yacht - 78.5-foot-long Sunreef Power catamaran named Great White.