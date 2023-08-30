Rafael Nadal's bride Mery swapped beaded wedding dress for backless gown at fortress nuptials

If you thought Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perello's courtside tennis outfits were gorgeous, wait until you catch sight of her two stunning wedding dresses.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, 37, married Mery, 35, on the Spanish island of Majorca on 19 October 2020. The couple – who are now parents to baby boy, Rafael Jr – have released very few photos of their clifftop nuptials, which took place at the former fortress turned private mansion, La Fortaleza Mallorca.

As well as a rare snaps of the happy couple, sketches were released at the time detailing not one but two gorgeous looks for Mery.

Both were designed by Rosa Clara, who posted a black and white video of the designs on Instagram, stating: "An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever!"

The first was a very delicate, elegant look, with an intricate lace bodice, long sleeves and a belt that nips in at the waist before letting the fabric fall to the floor. In the caption, the designer described the dress as "an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design."

She continued: "The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier."

© Rosa Clara Sketches were released by designer Rosa Clara at the time

In a much more fitted and sultry shape, the second dress features a halterneck, an open back, and jewel embellishment all over - and looked like the perfect evening look to dance the night away!

Rosa Clara also revealed she designed dresses for Mery's mother, as well as Rafa's mother and sister for the big day. She said: "The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary."

© Rosa Clara Mery's evening look was backless

The beautiful dresses fit in with the grand location of the Majorcan wedding, which took place at a 17th-century fortress boasting beautiful sea views and steeped in history.

Known as one of Spain's most expensive properties, it is home to seven villas, two swimming pools and large manicured gardens. As well as being a popular wedding venue, the private estate is also where BBC series The Night Manager starring Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman was filmed.

© Getty The couple are parents to a baby boy

Rafael shared a rare insight into his marriage during an interview with Marca. "I've known her since I was very young," the Spanish tennis pro said, referring to their meeting at age 15. "Her name is María Francisca, but I call her Mery. I only call her María Francisca when we argue. But we never argue. She is very calm."

READ NOW: Paris Fury's split from 'impulsive' husband Tyson over wedding argument