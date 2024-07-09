Besotted Rafael Nadal poses for incredibly rare photo with beautiful wife Maria Francisca Perello

Rafael Nadal is relishing some quality time with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, ahead of his upcoming appearance at the Paris Olympics later this month and the seventh edition of the Laver Cup in Berlin this September.
On Monday, the 38-year-old tennis legend - who is anticipated to retire this year - delighted fans by sharing an exceptionally rare photo of himself and Maria on Instagram.
The stunning image captured the couple looking deeply in love as they posed against the breathtaking backdrop of a Greek sunset. They have no doubt been spending time at his academy, Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre, at Sani Resort.
In the caption, the tennis player simply added the heart hands emoji which prompted a flurry of messages from fans. "The cutest couple!" wrote one, while another added: "What a beautiful photo of the loveliest couple!!!"
A third post read: "My heart just melted into a puddle, the most gorgeous couple, my favourite King Rafa and Mery... Thank you for sharing this beautiful pic with us Rafa, love you and miss you."
He was supported by his wife Maria and their son Rafael Jr. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 in a romantic ceremony in Majorca after 14 years of dating, welcomed their son in October 2022.
Spanish publication Diario de Mallorca confirmed the news at the time, stating: "Both the mother and her baby, born at 37 weeks, are doing well. The birth took place in a private clinic on the island, where Mery had to remain under observation and complete rest in the last few weeks."
Although the tennis player prefers to keep his personal life private, Rafael had previously shared his thoughts on becoming a father.
Before the birth, the double Olympic champion told reporters: "If all goes well, I'm going to be a father. I'm not accustomed to discussing my private life. We live more calmly with a lower profile. I don't expect my life to change much because of it."
