Inside Yoko Ono’s peaceful final years at 92 on her secluded 600-acre farm

After a remarkable career in the bustling music industry, Yoko Ono has certainly earned the right to spend her later years in peace and contentment.

The Japanese star's family have opened up about how their mother now enjoys a quiet life on her idyllic 600-acre farm in upstate Franklin, New York, in the new biography Yoko by David Sheff.

© Getty Images The singer boasts a stellar career

Despite her secluded residence, the musician is often visited by her son, Sean Ono Lennon, and daughter Kyoko Ono Cox. "She believed she could change the world, and she did...now she is able to be quiet — listen to the wind and watch the sky," shared Kyoko in the book's final chapter.

The 61-year-old added: "She is very happy, in a happy place. This is well deserved and genuine peacefulness."

© Getty Images Yoko Ono with her son Sean Lennon

Sean also paid tribute to his mom in the biography that offers an intimate portrait of Yoko's early life and the years that followed after the death of her husband, John Lennon. The 49-year-old praised his mother's resilience and how she positively impacted the late Beatles star's life.

"She had this ability to overcome difficulty with positive thinking. She really wanted to teach the world to do that. She taught my dad to do that. It's not going to stop a moving train or a bullet. But I think there's something profound about it. And I think it affected the world," he explained.

The book provides details on the Japanese singer's parents in pre-war Tokyo, her experience during WW2, and how she made waves in London, Tokyo, and New York's infamous art scenes.

© Getty Images John Lennon with his wife Yoko Ono and her daughter Kyoko

Yoko welcomed her daughter with her first husband, Anthony Cox, although she was estranged from Kyoko during her divorce and endured a lengthy custody battle. The star's son, Sean, who she welcomed with John 1975, now handles his mother's charities and father's estate.

Yoko is also a stepmom to Lennon's son Julian from his first marriage to Cynthia.

© Getty Images Yoko Ono's last public appearance

The musician's final public appearance was via video message when she opened the Manchester International Festival in July 2019. Her last in-person appearance was at the launch of Come Together NYC by The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Presented in New York City in September 2018.

Yoko has previously opened up about suffering with a health issue, but has yet to reveal the nature of the illness. During a public appearance in 2019, where she was honored with the Centennial Song Award from the National Music Publishers' Association, she said: "Thank you. I've learned so much from having this illness. I'm thankful I went through that."