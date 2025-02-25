Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Roberta Flack's $9.5m apartment neighboring Yoko Ono in one of NYC's most famous buildings
The late "Killing Me Softly" singer lived in The Dakota, a home to several famous figures

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Roberta Flack passed away yesterday, on Monday, February 26. She was 88.

The soulful singer and pianist died in New York City en route to the hospital, after suffering from cardiac arrest. She had revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which often ultimately leaves patients paralyzed.

The Grammy winner leaves behind a breadth of work that made her one of the most popular artists of the 1970s, thanks to songs such as the classic "Killing Me Softly With His Song" (1973), and her version of "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" (1972), which was featured in the Clint Eastwood film Play Misty For Me.

Flack is not survived by any children — she was married once, to jazzist Steve Novosel 1966 to 1972 — but she does leave behind quite the impressive apartment.

For the last 40 years, Flack owned and lived in an apartment in none other than The Dakota, one of New York City's most famed apartment buildings, known for its impressive architecture and rich history.

The Dakota, which sits on 72nd street in the Upper West Side, facing Central Park, was built in the 1880s, and is a National Historic Landmark. 

The Dakota Apartments across from the Imagine memorial to John Lennon in Strawberry Fields in Central Park in New York. December 8, 2015 is the 35th Anniversary of Lennon's death in 1980 outside his home in the Dakota Apartments by crazed gunman Mark David Chapman© Getty
The Dakota on 72nd street

Among famous past or current residents such as Lauren Bacall, Rosemary Clooney, Judy Garland, Rosie O'Donnell, Gilda Radner, Paul Simon, and many more, was maybe its most famous, John Lennon, who was murdered outside the building in 1980, and whose wife Yoko Ono still owns her unit there.

In fact, she and her son Sean Ono Lennon were next door neighbors with Flack, who Sean grew up referring to as "Aunt Roberta."

Roberta Flack performs onstage at the Park West Auditorium, Chicago, Illinois, March 30, 1981© Getty Images
Flack in 1981

Flack's apartment is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit with 68 feet of frontage along 72nd Street, per Realtor

A doorman stands watch December 7, 2000 at the entrance to the famous Dakota apartment building in New York City where John Lennon was shot and killed 20 years ago on December 8, 1980© Getty Images
The entrance faces Central Park, and is where Lennon was assassinated

It boasts 12-foot ceilings, plus four wood-burning fireplaces, as well as original pre-war details such as mantels, shutter-framed windows, oak flooring, and mahogany moldings.

Yoko Ono (left), her husband British musician John Lennon, and American musician Roberta Flack pose together backstage at the 17th Grammy Awards, held at the Uris Theater, New York, New York, March 1, 1975© Getty Images
Ono, Lennon and Flack in 1975

She initially put the property up for sale ten years ago, for $9.5 million, before lowering the price to $8.9 million. It was eventually taken off the market the following year, then re-listed for $1.4 million less.

Around 2018, it was reportedly priced at $6.99 million, and though it appeared to have gone under contract that year, the deal ultimately fell through. Per Realtor, Flack still owned the property at the time of her death.

