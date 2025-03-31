Kelly Clarkson 'clears the air' about next chapter of her life in revealing new interview

Kelly Clarkson is proving that reinvention is not only possible, it's empowering.

The Grammy-winning singer, talk show host and proud mum-of-two recently sat down with Kylie Kelce for a heartfelt and revealing episode of Not Gonna Lie, opening up about the next chapter of her life, her recent decision to launch her own music label and what it truly means to take the reins of her own creative destiny — all while juggling motherhood and the demands of a thriving career.

Kylie, wife to NFL star Jason Kelce and beloved for her down-to-earth podcast chats, gently brought up a topic that has been creating quite a buzz. "You broke the news on your talk show earlier this year that you decided to start your own music label," she said.

Kelly, 42, was quick to clarify, however. "Yes," she replied, "but let’s clear the air, okay? Because I didn’t know how big that was going to blow up. People were like, ‘Hey, artists are wanting to be signed and people are wanting to work at it.’ I just had to create something because I’m releasing my own stuff and it was like — you have to release it through some kind of vessel."

Pausing to reflect, she added with her signature blend of humour and honesty, "So I’m not taking artists, and I’m really lucky to be clearing the air right now. It’s not that I don’t want to. I know a lot of amazing artists. My cup runneth over. But I’m a single mom with two kids and like... a lot going on."

It’s this balance — between motherhood, music and hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show — that makes Kelly so relatable to her millions of fans around the world. And now, she’s stepping into a new role: one that offers total creative control.

"It is cool at 42 to completely run the ship," Kelly smiled. "It’s kind of cool to have my own label for my own stuff. Like we just shot a video in the little town that I live in in Montana, which is where I wrote the song. It’s a really cool thing. It was just me, my band and some really cool people I’ve known for decades."

The heartfelt conversation touched on more than just music. The "Since U Been Gone" singer opened up about the deep connection she shares with her children — daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7 — and how they inspire everything she does.

And it’s not just behind-the-scenes where Kelly has been making big changes. On March 20, she marked an extraordinary milestone: the 1,000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But what should have been a purely celebratory occasion was tinged with emotion as Kelly took a moment to reflect on the journey — the highs and the lows — that brought her to that stage.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th," she told the studio audience. "It’s crazy. We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes."

Kelly continued, her voice softening as she opened up further. "We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs… a lot of ups and downs personally as well. We took a cross-country bus tour, then we moved the show to New York City. We did shows from the White House, from my Montana ranch, from a backyard, and from the rooftop here at 30 Rock."

It was a rare moment of vulnerability from the beloved talk show host — and one that resonated deeply with fans.

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together — I’ve lost, alone, a lot," she said with a laugh, before adding with sincerity, "and along the way we found comfort in one another. And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the community we’ve created."