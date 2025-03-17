Kelly Clarkson's show sees new shake-up in her absence as real reason for her time off is revealed

Kelly Clarkson's award-winning daytime show has seen several stars step in to keep her seat warm over the past few weeks during her absence.

And on Monday, a fresh shake-up was introduced to the NBC program, as not only was there another new host, but another version of "Kellyoke" too.

Even in Kelly's absence, they have been playing pre-recorded "Kellyoke" clips, but at the start of the week, they had Corey Glover performing for a "Cameo-oke".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's style transformation

Meanwhile, Kal Penn was on hand to kick off the Monday episode, which saw guests including Stanley Tucci join him for a special St Patrick's Day episode.

Kelly is said to be taking time off due to a family matter, although she has yet to address it or her return.

Kellyoke was switched to Caemo-oke with Corey Glover on Monday's show

During her time away from work, fans have been sending messages on social media checking that she's okay. Kelly moved her young family to New York City in 2023 and is coming up to celebrating her two-year anniversary in the Big Apple.

While she had originally hoped to move somewhere like Montana - where she has a ranch - she knew it wouldn't be possible to film from there.

© NBC Kal Penn filled in for Kelly Clarkson - with guests including Stanley Tucci

She was initially reluctant to move to New York but soon realised it was the right decision for her and her children, River Rose and Remington. The award-winning singer loves the fast pace of the city and has been enjoying walking everywhere, and is renting an apartment close to the park.

She had gone to the producers at NBC to ask them if she could relocate after wanting a fresh start, having been in LA for a long time, and wanting a change of scenery after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

© Getty Images Kelly has been absent from her NBC talk show for several weeks

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, she expressed her gratitude for living in NYC and thanked NBC for helping her.

The American Idol winner said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson with her children Remi and River

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly's children recently made an appearance on her show, and her son even performed a rendition of My Way! Her daughter, meanwhile, told the audience that she was a fan of writing songs and performing country music, just like her dad's former stepmom, Reba McEntire.