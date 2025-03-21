Kelly Clarkson worries fans with deeply personal message

Kelly Clarkson's milestone episode of her talk show, should have been a joyful one, but it was tinged with sadness.

The star marked the 1000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 20 and became emotional.

While she spoke in depth about her gratitude towards viewers and the team behind the NBC show, she also got personal.

She admitted she's endured "a lot of ups and downs personally," and went on to make a statement which became a source of conversation on social media.

Kelly cryptically added: "I've lost, alone, a lot," but didn't further detail what she was referring to.

Her life has changed dramatically since the show's September 2019 debut.

She split from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage and two children.

Kelly has also embarked on a weight loss journey and previously confessed to People that the first season was particularly "rough behind closed doors."

Although Kelly wrapped up her speech by telling viewers: "It's okay," and thanking everyone for being a part of her journey, fans aired their concerns for her.

It comes after a noticeable two-week absence from the show which was reportedly due to a "personal matter."

She returned for the March 18 instalment but then was missing again the day after.

No reason was provided directly by Kelly or the show for her absence.

Kelly is a mom to her two children, River and Remington, who she is raising in New York.

They moved their life from LA for a fresh start and afterwards Kelly confessed on Today: "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision."

She added: "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York'."

However, she now insists she's happy with her choice and told People: "It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful energy. The energy of it is very me."

Up until 2023, Kelly was living in a gorgeous home in Los Angeles worth $5.4 million, and she's now renting a plush pad in NYC.

She's confessed their home is "too large," but it's in an ideal location between her kids' school and her work.

The house is so big, she was able to convert one of the many rooms into a year-round Christmas room.

"I was like. 'What am I going to do with this room?'" she said during a chat with a guest on her show. "And then I decorated it the first year for Christmas and was like, 'That was a lot of work, we'll just shut the doors until [next] Christmas.

"We have a whole room, and we'll literally go in there and dance throughout the year and just put Christmas songs on – we love it."