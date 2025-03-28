Kelly Clarkson's snakeskin boots steal the show as she steps out in NYC

Kelly Clarkson has a wardrobe many would envy, and on her talk show she recently made yet another fashion statement with the perfect pair of shoes - snakeskin boots.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host wrapped up the week with a reflective post looking at her best looks from March, and the boots seriously stood out!

The chat show star's footwear choice was teamed with a suede dress, which cinched in at the waist with a wrap belt. Makeup-wise, the mother-of-two opted for a natural look, with a glowy base, light red lip and a defined brow.

Kelly's other wardrobe looks over the past five days have included a polka dot blouse teamed with a leather skirt and heels, and a floral blouse teamed with jeans.

The award-winning singer has been working with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger since moving to New York City in 2023, who has helped completely transform her wardrobe.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a pair of snakeskin boots

Talking about her style evolution, Micaela previously told HELLO! in 2024: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly moved to NYC from LA, where she was previously hosting her show. She asked NBC if she could relocate after wanting a new start, and has never been happier.

© Getty Kelly has an incredible wardrobe many would envy

She had initially hoped to move to Montana, where she has a ranch, but knew it wouldn't be possible to host her show from there.

While she was a bit apprehensive to move to the Big Apple at first, she soon realized it was the perfect choice for her young family.

© NBC Kelly has been working with NYC based stylist Micaela Erlanger

The star is a doting mom to daughter River Rose and son Remington, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. River and Remi are both showing signs of following in their mom's footsteps, and recently appeared on Kelly's show, where Remi even gave a performance.

The little boy sang a rendition of "My Way," and received a standing ovation. River, meanwhile, told viewers that she was writing her own songs, and that she enjoyed country music.

© Getty Images Kelly's children - including son Remi, pictured - are following in her footsteps with their singing talents

Kelly has big plans for her family this year, and revealed at the start of 2025 that she would be taking her children on a trip of a lifetime this summer.

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything. But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer.

"I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week. Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."