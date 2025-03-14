Kelly Clarkson inundated with messages from worried fans after missing another show

Kelly Clarkson has been absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show for over a week and fans have been taking to social media to express their concern.

The popular host has been most recently subbed by Molly Sims on Thursday and Friday , and before that several other big names have stepped in to cover, including Brooke Shields, Wanda Sykes, and Willie Geist.

Comments on social media have included: "Is Kelly alright? Where is she?" while another wrote: "What happened to Kelly is she okay?" A third added: "Sending Kelly lots of love and prayers." A fourth messaged: "I hope Kelly is a having a nice break! She is so missed. Praying everything is alright for her and her family."

Kelly's whereabouts hasn't been addressed, although HELLO! have reached out to the show's representatives for comment. And while she hasn't been on the show, clips of her singing with her band have been played at the start of each show so as to keep the popular Kellyoke feature running in her absence.

The star has been living in New York City since 2023, having relocated with her two young children, River Rose and Remington, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson has been missing from her talk show for several weeks

She wanted a change of scenery following a difficult time, which included her divorce, and NBC were more than hospitable with helping her make the change.

The award-winning singer previously admitted that it wasn't her first choice though, as while she knew she needed a "fresh start" from LA, she had hoped to move to Montana - where she has a ranch.

© NBC Molly Sims has been filling in for Kelly Clarkson on her show over the past few days

However, that wasn't possible with her show. Talking to the Today Show, she said: "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision. I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York."

Luckily, Kelly soon realised that it was a good decision, and later told People magazine: "It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful energy. The energy of it is very me."

© Getty Images Kelly is much missed on her popular talk show

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, she expressed her gratitude for living in NYC and thanked NBC for helping her.

The American Idol winner said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

© NBC Kelly moved her show to NYC in 2023

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that.

"It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."