Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private Montana getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been taking some well-deserved time off in recent weeks, following the end of the pop star's recording-breaking Eras Tour and the NFL player's Super Bowl loss.

After being spotted in Park City, Utah, on a low-key date night, the couple jetted off to Montana to soak in the sights of the beautiful state.

According to PageSix, Taylor and Travis dined at the Auric Room located at the Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, nestled in the Rocky Mountains.

They were joined by their friend, sportscaster Erin Andrews, who originally encouraged the pair to start dating after Travis revealed he had a crush on the megastar.

"I would like a marriage [between the two]" Erin told People, revealing how sweet they are together.

"Man, they're great," she added. "I love them so much. I think they are so cute, and I love how they support each other. They're adorable."

© Instagram The couple are vacationing in Montana

Montana has become a hotspot for celebrities in recent years, thanks to its culture of seclusion and privacy.

The state also offers a laid-back lifestyle compared to the hustle and bustle of cities like Los Angeles and New York, where Taylor boasts an $18 million Tribeca townhouse complete with seven bedrooms.

Several A-listers have made their home in and around Big Sky, a resort community in the Rocky Mountains of Montana known for its skiing spots and proximity to Yellowstone National Park.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis met with their friend, Erin Andrews, in Big Sky

Kelly Clarkson purchased a $10.4 million ranch in the area in 2018 with her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, and frequently turns to the property to escape her busy life.

Tom Brady also owns a property in the state, as do Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who purchased a home in Bozeman, an hour from Big Sky.

The lavish Bozeman area has seen an influx of stars in recent years due to the luxurious and opulent Yellowstone Club located there, which spans over 15,200 acres and boasts a slew of luxury amenities.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im Montana is known for its natural beauty and seclusion

Members of the club must purchase a home there, ranging in price from $4 million to $25 million, and pay a membership fee of $400,000 (as of 2018). The exclusive club boasts members like Bill Gates, Tom Brad, Paris Hilton, and former US Vice President Dan Quayle.

Glenn Close and Michael Keaton are just some of the celebrities who have lived in Montana for decades, opting to trade the bright lights of Hollywood for the natural beauty of the state.

More recently, stars like Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have visited the area on vacation, as have Kristen Bell, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

© GC Images The pair have been spending time together after the NFL season wrapped

Fans have speculated that Taylor and Travis have been eyeing up real estate in Montana after dating for almost two years and living in separate states.

The "Cruel Summer" singer spends much of her time in New York, while Travis is based in Kansas City thanks to his position on the Chiefs NFL team.

The lovebirds are no strangers to a lavish vacation, having already traveled together to the Bahamas in March 2024 and Lake Como, Italy, in the same year.