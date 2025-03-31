Chicago Fire star Kim Delaney arrested for felony assault in LA - details

Chicago Fire star Kim Delaney has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault following a heated altercation with her partner, James Morgan.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the actress – also known for her long-running role in NYPD Blue – was taken into custody on Saturday morning, alongside her partner, James.

© Getty Kim Delaney was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on March 29

In a report released by TMZ, Kim, 63, was initially arrested at her LA home, with paramedics arriving on the scene to check both the actress and her boyfriend for signs of injury. After they were medically cleared, the pair were then taken into custody by police.

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson has confirmed that Kim was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was arrested for domestic violence. Meanwhile, the LASD has stated that both Kim and James are due to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1.

© Getty The actress was involved in a heated altercation with her partner James Morgan

Kim, who has appeared as Jennifer Sheridan – the mother of Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide – in Chicago Fire, has had a few brushes with the law. Back in 2002, the TV star was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after refusing to take a breathalyzer. She pleaded no contest in court and was ultimately sentenced to two years of probation. By 2003, Kim had checked herself into a rehab center.

The actress, who shares a son named Jack with her ex-husband, Joseph Cortese, was back in the headlines two years later. Arrested in 2005, Kim lost custody of her only child after endangering him by driving while intoxicated. Required to testify in court, Jack, who was then 15, stated that it was not the first time he had seen his mother drunk.

Kim was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in 2002

Prior to her latest charges, Kim was last in the public eye after she was sued for an alleged hit-and-run in 2022.

Kim, who began her acting career in the '80s, got her big break on the soap opera All My Children. Cast as teenager Jenny Gardner Nelson, she played the role from 1981 to 1984 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her performance in 1983.

© Getty The TV star is perhaps best known for playing Detective Diane Russell in NYPD Blue

In the years that followed, Kim landed roles in That Was Then... This Is Now (1985), in which she starred opposite the Brat Pack's Emilio Estevez, as well as The Delta Force (1986) and Project Metalbeast (1995).

On the TV front, Kim also made a name for herself with roles in Tour of Duty (1989-90), NYPD Blue (1995-2003), CSI: Miami (2002) and Army Wives (2007-12). It was in 2018 that Kim signed on to Chicago Fire, making her debut in season six of the hit drama. She next signed on to General Hospital in 2020.