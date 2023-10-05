Chicago PD receives major update on comeback: what it means for future of three One Chicago shows

With the historic, 148-day Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood's rearview mirror, fans of shows such as Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and the Law & Order franchise have been saved from having to wait months for their return to television.

The WGA strike officially came to an end September 27, after the union reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP that is expected to be ratified soon.

Late night shows were the first to make their comeback, followed by morning talk shows, and now, the world of One Chicago and Law & Order (aka the Dick Wolf cinematic universe) is next.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the writers rooms for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order, and its Mariska Hargitay helmed spin-off Law & Order: SVU have all been reopened and are back in business.

For Chicago Fire, work on the show returns with a new showrunner, Andrea Newman, who will be leading the way for the NBC hit's 12th season.

The only exception to the writers' comeback is for Law & Order's other spin-off, Organized Crime starring SVU alum Chris Meloni, which is still searching for a new showrunner.

Beyond the changes to Organized Crime and Chicago Fire, all Dick Wolf shows will come back with their usual writers crew: Gwen Sigan for season 11 of Chicago PD, Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider for season nine of Chicago Med, David Graziano for SVU's season 25, and Rick Eid for Law & Order's season 23.

Exciting as that is for fans, however, regardless of how quickly the new seasons are written, fans will still have to wait for the separate, though similar SAG-AFTRA strike to end before actors can begin working on their shows.

Now, with writers rooms open but actors not able to film any content, showrunners are left hoping that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can reach a deal in time for when their work on scripts is done and they are ready to take it to the studio.

As of the first week of October, no deal has been drafted yet, however the union announced in a joint statement with the AMPTP that negotiations will continue on Friday, October 6, and will resume the following Monday.

