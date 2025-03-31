Hulk Hogan breaks silence on family feud with ex Linda and daughter Brooke in new update

Hulk Hogan has never been one to shy away from the spotlight — but when it comes to the deeply personal and painful feud between his ex-wife Linda Hogan and their daughter Brooke Hogan, the former WWE star has largely stayed quiet. Until now.

In a playful yet pointed Instagram post, the 71-year-old wrestling legend made his first public nod to the ongoing family drama.

Sitting alongside his new wife Sky Daily Hogan, Hulk was filmed munching on popcorn, both of them wide-eyed and visibly amused, dramatically reacting as if they were watching something far juicier than your average family squabble.

Hulk Hogan breaks silence on family drama

He cheekily captioned the post: "Getting ready for the new HH TV show coming soon!" — a nod to his family’s reality TV past and perhaps a thinly veiled commentary on the drama unfolding in the public eye.

It was a rare moment of levity amid what has otherwise been a deeply emotional, and at times heartbreaking, series of revelations from both Linda and Brooke, as tensions between mother and daughter have reached boiling point.

© John Parra Hulk Hogan and Brooke Hogan

The feud was set alight just days earlier on March 26, when Linda, 65, shared a candid and tearful video calling her family "the worst mess."

In the emotional post, she accused Hulk of being a "sex addict" and a "complete liar," and revealed that she is estranged from both of her children — but especially her daughter Brooke, who, she claimed, had completely cut her out of her life.

© Michael Loccisano/Getty Hulk Hogan and first wife Linda during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards

“Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married, and she didn’t tell us,” Linda said in the clip, referencing Brooke’s private 2022 wedding to former pro hockey player Steven Oleksy and the recent birth of their twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, in January 2025.

She added that Brooke stopped talking to her nearly eight years ago, allegedly over a fight Linda had with Hulk. “I don’t know how that reflected onto me but she cut me out too.”

© John Parra/Getty Hulk Hogan and former wife Jennifer McDaniel

Brooke, 36, wasted no time in addressing her mother’s emotional accusations. In a lengthy Instagram post, she offered a powerful and composed response, revealing that she had consciously decided to have "no contact" with either of her parents — for “completely separate reasons.”

“This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life,” she wrote. “I absolutely still love my parents. But I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood.”

Her words shocked fans of the once-tight-knit Hogan family, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s thanks to their reality show Hogan Knows Best.

The series documented Hulk and Linda’s lives with their teenage children Brooke and Nick, offering an inside look at their lavish Florida lifestyle and complicated family dynamics.

Linda quickly fired back, denying Brooke’s allegations in a lengthy Facebook post and even labelling her daughter a “narcissist just like her dad.” She also accused Brooke of excessive drinking — claims which Brooke swiftly denied in yet another Instagram post, writing that her mother had made “a serious accusation against me directly that has zero validity.”

Steven, 39, also came to his wife’s defense, penning a passionate post of his own where he called Brooke “the kindest and most genuine person I have ever known.”

He added that the wellbeing of their children was his top priority, and made it clear that the couple would not be engaging further with the negativity.

© Instagram Hulk Hogan with his now wife Sky Daily

While Brooke’s original post didn’t directly reference her father, she alluded to a painful past that includes defending “poor behavior” out of loyalty, only to later discover she had been “misinformed, manipulated, and lied to.”

In 2015, Hulk’s public image took a major hit when leaked audio revealed him using racist language in a conversation about Brooke’s dating life.

At the time, he apologised publicly, saying, “It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it.” Brooke stood by him then, but her recent comments suggest she has begun to reevaluate her loyalty in the light of new truths.

Despite the tension, Linda admitted in a recent interview that she still holds affection for her ex-husband, calling him “a good father” and acknowledging that he “spent probably over $3 million on Brooke’s career, with no questions asked.”

She added, “Our marriage didn’t work out, but what Brooke’s doing to us is completely unprecedented, unexpected and unfair and not true.” She also said she was saddened that she may never get the chance to be a part of her twin grandchildren’s lives.

“Hulk has been really distraught and saddened by her distance, just as I and her brother Nick have as well,” she shared. “We’re grieving a loss that’s still alive.”