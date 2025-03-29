Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's family tragedies that delayed wedding by years

Pierce Brosnan, 71, married his second wife Keely Shaye Smith, 61, in 2001, seven years after meeting at a beach party in Mexico.

During that time, they welcomed two children: son Dylan, born in 1997, and son Paris, born six months before their wedding. James Bond actor Pierce was already a father to his late daughter Charlotte and sons Christopher and Sean from his marriage with Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died from cancer in December 1991.

© Getty The couple delayed their wedding three times amid floods and car accidents

Pierce is thought to have proposed to journalist Keely in 1999, but they were forced to delay their wedding three times amid family misfortune.

Initial plans were called off after Keely and their son Dylan, then four, were stuck at their Californian home for a week amid floods.

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and Keely share sons Dylan and Paris

The postponed second ceremony was then cancelled after the Mamma Mia! star's teenage son Sean was seriously injured in a car accident. His 1982 Chevrolet Blazer reportedly rolled more than 100 feet down an embankment off Dume Mountain Way, leading to Sean suffering from a broken pelvis, a ruptured bladder and more injuries.

The couple once again delayed their big day after Keely discovered she was pregnant with son Paris, who was born in February 2001.

© Getty Images Keely and Pierce's son Paris was born six months before they got married

At the time, HELLO! reported that 37-year-old bride Keely had made several alterations to her wedding dress during their two-year engagement.

Lavish wedding

"We have been on a journey together," Pierce said at the time. "I want the world to know I love this woman. I don’t know any better way than saying: ‘Be my wife’ and standing up there in the eyes of God. It’s old-fashioned but pretty wonderful."

The couple chose to tie the knot at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland, the same 800-year-old abbey where their baby son was christened, on 4 August 2001.

For the ceremony, the bride looked stunning in a pearl-encrusted Richard Tyler wedding dress, topped with a French lace coat with a Dracula-style high neck, sheer sleeves, and a scalloped edge down the front. It was supposedly inspired by Prince Albert's mother Grace Kelly's 1956 royal wedding with Prince Rainier of Monaco.

Keely teamed her gown with pearl drop earrings, a long veil and a white bouquet, while Pierce looked every inch his 007 character in a dark suit, white waistcoat and a silver tie.

Photos of the reception at Ashford Castle show Keely's second strapless wedding dress, which she teamed with a £150,000 tiara from Asprey topping her elegant updo.