Pierce Brosnan's son's girlfriend looks like a Bond Girl in rare joint appearance at stylish event

Pierce Brosnan's lookalike son Paris stepped out with his stunning girlfriend Alex Lee-Aillon at the Clarins Beauty Icons event at the Academy Museum on Friday night.

The Wilhelmina model was the ultimate Bond Girl as she oozed chic in a sparkly ensemble for the star-studded occasion. Alex donned a gray co-ord that featured a bandeau crop top and a matching maxi skirt. The semi-sheer set was embellished with intricate silver sequins all over.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Pierce Brosnan's long marriage to Keely Shaye Smith Pierce Brosnan has starred alongside some of Hollywood's best-loved actresses – but there is only one leading lady in his life, his wife of over 20 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

Paris' girlfriend left her luscious brunette locks down in a sleek, straight style while her makeup exuded soft glam with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude stained lip.

© Getty Images Alex Lee-Aillon and Paris Brosnan attended the event together

Meanwhile, the 007 star's son looked equally suave in a black shirt and matching pants. The simple look was paired with Converse sneakers and a dainty silver chain necklace.

After gracing the red carpet together, the couple posed alongside Melissa Reidhead, the executive director of communications at Clarins, inside the event. Melissa donned a silver metallic maxi dress that featured a daring open back.

© Getty Images The couple stepped out in style

This isn't the first time this month that the pair have made a loved-up appearance at a glitzy soirée together. At the beginning of March, Paris and Alex attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

© Getty Images Melissa Reidhead posed with the couple

Paris' girlfriend looked sensational in a sleeveless, leopard print maxi dress that boasted a plunging neckline. The garment was adorned with shimmery sequins and featured a figure-hugging silhouette. Alex accessorized with a sparkly black clutch, a pair of open-toe pumps, and a silver pendant necklace.

Meanwhile, Paris was his dad's double in a navy-tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt and matching tie.

© Getty Images Alex and Paris attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

Pierce and his wife Keely's youngest son celebrated a major milestone alongside his girlfriend last month. Paris unveiled his striking artwork during the opening night of his exhibition 'Rhythm and Reveries' at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Keely posted an adorable snap of the couple on her Instagram with the caption: "Opening Night of “Rhythm and Reveries” at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. Congratulations @paris.brosnan on your magnificent new art work. #freizela."

Alex also shared a photograph to her Instagram Story congratulating her beau on his success. The image depicted Paris crouched below his painting while his girlfriend penned: "Proud of you!."

In December last year, the budding artist headed to Miami for Art Basel Week to host a live painting workshop.