Jenny McCarthy admits she 'almost died' — and the painful diagnosis that followed

Diets can certainly be a trial and error process, just ask Jenny McCarthy.

Most recently, the Masked Singer judge got candid about her own health and past diets, including one from which she said she "almost died."

Speaking to Maria Menounos on her Heal Squad podcast, Jenny, 52, revealed: "I became so ill from being a vegan."

"I tried [being] vegan and I almost died. I literally almost died," she went on, before explaining how years-long undiagnosed food aversions led to the health scare.

"I didn't know I had a gluten and dairy problem," she shared, adding: "I thought everyone got sick when they ate."

Jenny further revealed that she was eventually diagnosed with Celiac disease, which makes one intolerant to gluten, and for which there is no definite cure, other than not eating gluten.

Per the Mayo Clinic, celiac disease is an illness caused by an immune reaction to eating gluten, and moreover: "If you have celiac disease, eating gluten triggers an immune response to the gluten protein in your small intestine. Over time, this reaction damages your small intestine's lining and prevents it from absorbing nutrients, a condition called malabsorption."

Their website adds: "The intestinal damage often causes symptoms such as diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating or anemia. It also can lead to serious complications if it is not managed or treated."

The former Playmate has long been outspoken about her and her family's health, including her son Evan Asher's autism diagnosis, which she documented in the book Louder Than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism. See a video of Evan below.

Jenny further shared of her relationship with food: "I can't have carbs and everything is a carb," adding: "I'm also, like, allergic to soy and everything — I was literally dying."

"I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess," she recalled, both reactions to eating gluten as someone with Celiac.

Now she is on a carnivore diet, which she said was initially "my last resort diet," and that at first she "felt very low vibrational, heavy. I was more eating salmon and doing light things like that, but I might as well give it a try."

However, she went on: "It has been [expletive] incredible — for me. Again, I stress things as for me. Plus, it has helped her both in energy and for going to the bathroom, she said. "I literally go every day without a laxative. I was living on seven to ten aloe pills a day, just to go every four days."