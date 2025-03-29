Pierce Brosnan's granddaughter's is a scene-stealer with striking look during rare joint appearance

All eyes were firmly on Pierce Brosnan's stunning granddaughter, Isabella Smith, at the MobLand premiere afterparty on Thursday. The 26-year-old joined the 007 star in a rare public appearance to celebrate the launch of his new Paramount+ drama series.

Isabella was the spitting image of her late mom, Charlotte Brosnan, as she donned a black-and-white checked two-piece layered beneath a sleek black blazer. Pierce's granddaughter accessorized her stylish look with a pair of patent-black, pointed-toe slingback heels.

© RV/JP/TM / BACKGRID Pierce Brosnan attended the MobLand afterparty alongside his granddaughter, Isabella Sophie Smith

The blonde beauty styled her luscious locks into soft waves with a side parting while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy stained lip.

Meanwhile, Pierce exuded James Bond charm in a black tailored blazer and matching pants. The suave number was layered over a turtle neck jumper and a checkered black scarf.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan with his late adoptive daughter Charlotte

Isabella's family

Isabella's mother is Pierce's late adoptive daughter, Charlotte – who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013 at the age of 41. Charlotte was the biological daughter of the actor's first wife, Cassandra Harris.

The MobLand star adopted Charlotte and her brother Christopher, 52, following their biological father Dermot Harris' death in 1986.

The couple welcomed their biological son Sean, 41, in 1983 before Cassandra tragically passed away from ovarian cancer in 1991.

© Getty Images The James Bond star with his late wife Cassandra Harris

However, her daughter, Charlotte, took the surname Brosnan and shared two children, Isabella and Lucas, with her husband Alex Smith. The couple tied the knot in 2013, only a few weeks before Charlotte's passing.

Despite largely keeping out of the public eye, Isabella shares a close bond with her famous grandfather.

Pierce opened up about the passing of his daughter and wife in an interview with Esquire back in 2017. "I don't look at the cup as half full, believe me," he said.

"The dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time."

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan's two sons and wife

Following Cassandra's death, Pierce married his current wife Keely Shaye Smith, with whom he has two sons: Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.

Pierce comments on tragic loss

The actor also spoke out about losing both his loved ones to the same illness during the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2024. "To watch someone you love to have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that kind of sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche.

"I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon.

"And just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she too died from this wretched, inherited disease."

Pierce described himself "as a man who has watched the women he loved so much struggle with great pain".