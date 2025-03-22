Dolly Parton has 'not stopped crying' after 'beautiful' tribute to late husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton is mourning the the death of her husband Carl Deanand a recent tribute to their almost 60 years of marriage has left her unable to stop crying.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood of Lady A, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood all took part in a special performance of "I Will Always Love You," at the Opry's 100th Anniversary special, and Dolly has now thanked them all for their "beautiful tribute".

"I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of ‘I Will Always Love You’ on the 100th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show," she wrote on social media on Friday March 21.

Dolly Parton's message after Opry tribute to Carl Dean

"All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl… the emotion was beyond words," she continued.

"I have cried enough to wash a great deal of the pain away so thanks to all of you beautiful people that helped make that possible. I also will always love you."

© Getty Images Reba, Charles, Hillary and Dave of Lady A, and Carrie Underwood perform onstage

Carl died on March 3 at their home in Nashville.

The country superstar broke the news of his passing via an Instagram announcement, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

The statement continued: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

© Instagram Dolly Parton and Carl Dean met in 1964

The pair met outside a laundromat in 1964 when Dolly was a late teen and had just moved to the city to pursue her dreams of singing country music.

"I'd come to Nashville with dirty clothes," she told The New York Times in 1976.

"I was in such a hurry to get here. And after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband."

Dolly and Carl were married for almost 60 years

For Carl he said it was love at first sight, but he chose to live his life out of the spotlight, and stopped attending what he called 'wingdings" with Dolly in the late 1960s.

One of Dolly's most famous songs, "Jolene," is about Carl and a bank clerk whom Dolly thought was flirting with Carl in the weeks after their marriage.

The country music superstar also paid tribute to Carl in the weeks after his passing when she made a surprise showing at the 40th season sneak peek for Dollywood, her Tennessee amusement park.