Jennifer Garner sparks major celebrity reaction with new photos far away from home — see why

Jennifer Garner is taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

This week, the Deadpool & Wolverine actress delighted fans as she reunited with none other than Judy Greer, her iconic co-star on 13 Going on 30.

The two actresses were co-stars in the beloved romantic comedy a whopping 21 years ago, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Christa B. Allen, starring as Jenna Rink, Lucy Wyman, Matt Flamhaff, and Christa was young Jenna. See Jennifer bring back on of the movie's most iconic looks in the video below.

Rather than in Los Angeles or New York City, where 13 Going on 30 is largely set, Jennifer and Judy reunited in Paris, France, and the former took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into it.

On Monday, Jennifer shared a round of photos documenting the epic reunion, starting off with a photo of the two smiling ear-to-ear, posing in the middle of an idyllic Paris street with the Eiffel Tower in view behind them.

More photos followed of the pair touristing around the City of Light, posing at the park, outside popular bakery Poilâne, at the famed Le Bon Marché department store — which currently has three floors dedicated to dog merchandise — at cult-classic store Merci, and other Paris favorites.

© Instagram Jennifer and Judy reunited in Paris

"JG & JG take Paris," Jennifer fittingly wrote in her caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"What fun!!!!!!!!" Rita Wilson wrote, as Emily in Paris star Lily Collins added: "Yessss," plus Kimberly Williams Paisley also commented: "Oh how funnnnnnn." Ina Garten, beloved Food Network star and good friend of Jennifer's, who famously has a second home in Paris, also joked: "How could you be there without me?!!! Love Poilâne and Merci!" alongside two red heart emojis.

© Instagram It has been 21 years since 13 Going on 30 premiered

Others followed suit with: "Jenna and TomTom back together at last," and: "Y'all are so darn cute!" as well as: "This is so important!!!!"

© Instagram The co-stars visited plenty of Paris favorites

Jennifer and Judy are in town filming the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me, which the latter was cast in back in October. The Apple TV series, which first premiered in 2023, was developed by Josh Singer alongside bestselling author Laura Dave, who wrote the novel it is based on, and it is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, known for its successful adaptations of popular books.

© WireImage At the 13 Going on 30 premiere in 2004

Though it is still unclear who Judy stars as, Jennifer stars as Hannah Hall alongside Angourie Rice, who stars as her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey. The series follows them forging a bond in order to find the truth about why Hannah's husband has mysteriously disappeared.

The second season is based on a sequel currently being worked on by the author, which will release this year, ahead of the second season.