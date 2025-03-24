The Fall Guy bombshell talks real reason she retired 30 years after quitting Hollywood — see her today

Heather Thomas is giving insight into her decision to leave Hollywood behind.

The actress' fame skyrocketed back in the early 1980s, when she starred in the action-adventure television series The Fall Guy, opposite Lee Majors, as a Hollywood stunt double moonlighting as a bounty hunter.

However in 1998, when she was 41, she ultimately decided to quit Hollywood, and is now further opening up about one of the harrowing reasons behind it.

Heather, recently speaking on Still Here Hollywood podcast with Steve Kmetko gave insight into quitting Hollywood after becoming overwhelmed with how many stalkers she had.

By the mid-1990s, some years after The Fall Guy was cancelled, she shared: "I was just getting so many stalkers."

The former actress revealed that the situation was "really bad" and that at one point, she was dealing with "at least two a week."

"I had tons of restraining orders," she further shared, adding: "I had two little girls, and a guy's jumping our gate with a giant buck knife. In those days, I don't know if this is true now, but people would fixate. You could be in a soap commercial, and they would fixate on you."

Since 1992, Heather has been married to entertainment attorney Harry Marcus "Skip" Brittenham, and they have three kids, India, Shauna and Kristina.

Further recalling her "scary" experiences with stalkers, Heather noted: "There weren't a lot of stalker laws, and I just needed to be home anyway."

She also recalled: "Someone sent me a box of bullets, and people would send me funeral wreaths they stole from a graveyard," and that she "always had a bodyguard in the house because that's where I didn't want to come home to a dark house."

Heather went on to share an especially terrifying incident that resulted in having to shoot one of her stalkers.

"I had one guy one night cut my screen in my bedroom and got in, and I shot him," she revealed. The gun didn't have bullets, instead just rock salt, and she added that she didn't know if the perpetrator ever went to jail.