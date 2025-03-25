Jennifer Garner unveils sprawling backyard at $7.4M home with stunning new snaps

Jennifer Garner has ushered in the season of renewal in the best way possible – posing in a field of sunflowers located in her ginormous backyard. The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a slew of spring-inspired photos that showed off the sprawling land that serves as the backdrop to her luxurious $7.4 million mansion.

The actress completed the construction of her farmhouse-style property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, in September last year. Jennifer meticulously designed and built the luxurious home from the ground up, with her serene oasis, nestled in the sun-drenched hills, serving as the heart of the property.

© Instagram Jennifer posed in a field of sunflowers

The mother-of-three's latest post depicted her striking a pose in a field of bright sunflowers as she smiled for the camera dressed in a simple white T-shirt, navy pants, and a stone-colored sunhat. Jennifer accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of dainty hoop earrings while her short brunette locks were left down in soft waves. The star left her complexion natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a rosy-stained lip.

© Instagram Jennifer built her home from the ground-up

The second photograph showed the actress knelt down on her knees in a fertile field as she layered a pair of green dungarees over a white T-shirt. Jennifer opted for full farmer chic as she sported a white baseball cap while her front pocket was filled with fruit puree sachets.

Jennifer also shared a video to show her fans round her fruit garden as she picked fresh plums, peaches, and apples from the trees. In the clip, Jennifer donned a white and blue tartan shirt that was stylishly tied at the waist and layered over an elegant denim dress.

© Instagram Jennifer oozed farmer chic

The actress captioned the post: "Welcome to growing season."

© Instagram Farmer life

© Architectural Digest Cozy corner

© Jennifer Garner Living space

© Instagram Home gym

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Jennifer discussed how she "wanted [the home] to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on."

She added: "I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in. I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build,' and found this lot."

Jennifer teamed up with husband-and-wife architectural duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti to help design her living space. The duo drew inspiration for the star's upbringing in West Virginia and included earthy, wooden tones within the house for a touch of coziness.