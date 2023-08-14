Zooey Deschanel engaged to HGTV's Jonathan Scott: see her unique ring!

The New Girl actress and the Property Brothers star have been dating for four years

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are ready for forever! The couple, who have been dating for four years, are officially engaged.

The New Girl actress and the Property Brothers star announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram, where Zooey showed off her unique diamond ring.

In the sweet selfie, the star is showing off her new ring, which appears to be a slew of diamonds and sapphires arranged to form a band of flowers.

The soon-to-be spouses got engaged during a family trip to Scotland, and People reports that Zooey's kids from her previous marriage to film producer Jacob Pechenik, Elsie, eight, and Charlie, six, had a special role in the proposal.

"Forever starts now," the couple wrote in their joint Instagram post, and the comments section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

"Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!!" Mindy Kaling wrote, as Billy Eichner quipped: "Congratulations guys!!!" and Zooey's New Girl co-star Hannah Simon added: "I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful."

Others followed suit with: "So happy for you both!!! Congratulations!!!" and: "Awww! Congratulations and best wishes!!! Love is in the air!" as well as: "Omg!!!! Congratulations! Look at that beautiful ring!" plus another fan also wrote: "Omg!!!! Congratulations! Look at that beautiful ring!"

Zooey and Jonathan first met back in August 2019 thanks to James Corden's beloved Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke.

© Getty The couple found love on late night!

The two appeared on the late night show's musical skit alongside their celebrity siblings, Zooey's sister Emily Deschanel, lead star of Bones, and Jonathan's twin brother and HGTV co-star, Drew Scott.

They celebrated their third anniversary a year ago this month, and in another sweet post on Instagram at the time, Drew wrote: "Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better."

© Getty Their upcoming nuptials mark Zooey's third, and Jonathan's second

In turn, Zooey wrote in her own anniversary tribute: "I got the best one. Most wonderful three years ever."

