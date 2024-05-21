Ree Drummond's daughter moved back to 433k-acre ranch to unexpected condition: 'Getting banged up, scratched, bruised'

Ree Drummond's daughter Paige has moved back to her family's massive Oklahoma ranch, though it seems under some pretty strict conditions!

As the Pioneer Woman star shared her family's latest update from the farm, she revealed her daughter moved back home in January, and already she has put her to work.

In a new Pioneer Woman blog post, Ree listed off some recent updates and some of the things keeping her busy as of late, from grilling to gardening, and even seeing the Northern Lights for the first time, right from her home.

She lastly teased that her husband Ladd now has "a favorite cowboy," before revealing: "And her name is Paige!"

"As most of you know, Paige came home in January to work on the ranch full time," she continued, before sharing Paige's impressive breadth of work: "She's getting more and more experience in every aspect of ranching, from sorting cattle to weaning calves to fixing fence and water gaps to building salt boxes and a long list of other have-to chores."

The doting mom then teased: "She's getting banged up, scratched, bruised, and clobbered...and time will tell if she's in this for the long haul!" before gushing: "Ladd is loving having her home. (Psst. I am, too!)"

© Ree Drummond Paige and Ladd at home

The Food Network favorite and her husband Ladd Drummond, who she married in 1996, share five kids together, Alex, 26, Paige, 24, Bryce, 20, Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Ree revealed that Paige wasn't the only one of her kids to have returned home, even if temporarily, sharing that with her youngest son Todd now back in Oklahoma for the summer, she got to enjoy Mother's Day with four of her five kids.

© Ree Drummond The Drummond kids with their mom on Mother's Day

"Todd was the first of the kids to come home for the summer, and he immediately dug out his jeans and boots and started helping Ladd on the ranch," Ree wrote.

She also joked: "After getting through the rigors of football and school over the past year-and-a-half, I think he's loving spending this time just getting dirty. And muddy. And manurey. Please keep our washing machine in your thoughts."

© Ree Drummond Todd has also moved back home for the summer

Plus, Ree shared her positive outlook on being an empty nester, inspired by her recent Mother's Day. "My favorite thing about being an empty nester is that the nest is really never empty for very long."

"They clear out for pockets of time, just long enough for me to collect dust and get all my own laundry done. Then just like that, the nest fills back up with rather tall baby birds."