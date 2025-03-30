Pierce Brosnan addresses James Bond future on The Jonathan Ross Show

Pierce Brosnan has addressed rumours of returning as James Bond, during a candid appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The actor, 71, famously portrayed the iconic secret agent in four films — GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).

Speaking on the ITV chat show, Pierce was asked directly by host Jonathan Ross if he had been approached about any future Bond films, perhaps in a role as an older 007. He confirmed no discussions have taken place, but didn't completely dismiss the idea.

Pierce said: "No-one’s spoken to me about it. I’ve heard all of the rumours. Listen, they know where to find me. Let’s see where the wind takes us."

He continued thoughtfully: "It’s going to be another man’s job. I’m not looking to go there. I’m quite happy with my career. I’ve done it, it was wonderful. Delightful kind of notion to contemplate."

Pierce shares thoughts on next James Bond contenders

Speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond has been rife since his final film No Time to Die. Pierce also shared his opinion on rumours suggesting actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson might take over.

He praised Aaron, recalling working together previously on the 2009 drama The Greatest: "I think he would make a very fine Bond. He was actually in one of the movies I made called The Greatest."

Pierce continued warmly: "This young man we cast as ‘The Greatest’. He was so impressive then. He just had this charisma, he had this presence… so he would be good. But there’s many men on the list I’m sure."

As an industry observer, Aaron certainly has the potential to deliver a fresh yet sophisticated Bond, and it's noteworthy that a former Bond himself sees such promise in him.

Supporting Daniel Craig’s Bond decision

Pierce also touched on his friendship with Daniel Craig, revealing he offered advice to the actor when he first took on the iconic role.

He explained: "I don’t know if I helped Daniel make up his mind. Daniel is his own man. We talked about that period of time and said, ‘Go do it. You’ve got it, run with it.’"

It’s clear Pierce maintains great respect for his successor, highlighting the camaraderie that can exist even in one of Hollywood’s most competitive roles.

Bond's lasting impact on Pierce’s career

Reflecting further, Pierce acknowledged how playing Bond changed his life and career forever.

He shared candidly: "I’m recognised. He’s with me for life [Bond]. It was great. A magical time in my life."

Pierce went on to say: "It opened a lot of doors and allowed me to go off and form my own company and make my own movies—The Thomas Crown Affair, The Matador—it gave me access to a whole other world as an actor."

His sentiment captures the powerful influence of playing Bond; it's a role that not only defines an actor's career but opens countless new opportunities.

Fans react to Pierce’s Bond comments

Pierce’s appearance sparked a strong reaction from fans on social media, many of whom called for him to return to the Bond universe—even if just briefly.

One fan on X wrote: "Would love Pierce Brosnan to have some involvement with James Bond even if it was a cameo appearance #JonathanRoss #JamesBond."

Another viewer commented: "Would be good if Pierce Brosnan was to come back as an older Bond. #TheJonathanRossShow."

Clearly, Pierce’s portrayal of Bond still resonates strongly, proving how beloved he remains among fans nearly two decades after his last film in the franchise.

What's next for Pierce Brosnan?

While Bond rumours continue, Pierce remains active with other exciting projects. He recently appeared in Netflix’s The Out-Laws and has been busy with upcoming films, including a return to action cinema.

Although his Bond days may officially be behind him, it's clear Pierce remains firmly in the hearts of 007 fans around the world.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturdays on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.