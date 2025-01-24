These 7 actresses would be perfect as the next James Bond girl

The future of James Bond remains uncertain, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the next actor to take on the role of 007.

While speculation continues over who will step into the shoes of Daniel Craig's successor as Bond, rumours are also swirling about the next Bond girl.

With producers reportedly eyeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the iconic spy, attention has now turned to the leading lady who will share the screen with the iconic spy.

From action stars to rising talents, here are seven actresses who would make the perfect Bond girl.

© Getty Florence Pugh Florence Pugh has cemented her place as one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, known for her versatility and powerhouse performances. The 28-year-old has impressed in a variety of roles, from the emotionally charged Little Women to the eerie Midsommar. Her action credentials are equally impressive, having starred in Black Widow and Dune: Part Two, proving she can handle high-intensity stunts and complex characters. With her charm, depth and undeniable screen presence, Florence would be a natural fit for the Bond franchise.

© Getty Nathalie Emmanuel Since her breakout role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel, 35, has built an impressive career in major franchises. Her appearances in the Fast & Furious films and Maze Runner series showcase her action prowess and natural charisma. Fans of the franchise would no doubt welcome her as a fresh addition to the Bond universe.

© Getty Naomi Scott Naomi Scott, 31, is no stranger to action-packed roles, having starred in Smile 2, Aladdin and Charlie's Angels. The English actress has proven her ability to hold her own in fast-paced environments while maintaining a strong screen presence. Her martial arts background adds an extra layer of authenticity to her action sequences, making her a strong contender for the role. With a mix of poise and power, Naomi could bring a modern twist to the classic Bond girl persona.

© Getty Park So-dam South Korean actress Park So-dam, 33, gained international fame with her role in the Oscar-winning Parasite. Her performance in the film demonstrated her ability to captivate audiences with her intensity and emotional range. Recently, she showcased her action skills in the South Korean spy thriller Phantom, proving she has what it takes to step into the world of espionage. If cast, Park would bring a fresh and global perspective to the Bond franchise.

© Getty Vanessa Kirby Vanessa Kirby, 36, has already made a name for herself in the action genre with standout performances in Mission: Impossible and Hobbs & Shaw. Her portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown also highlighted her ability to deliver nuance and complexity. With her experience in high-octane films and her ability to convey sophistication and intrigue, Vanessa would be a perfect addition to the Bond franchise. Whether as an ally or a formidable foe, she would undoubtedly steal the spotlight.

© Getty Jodie Comer Jodie Comer, 31, is widely known for her award-winning role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, where she effortlessly balanced charm with danger. Her performances in The Last Duel and The Bikeriders further showcased her versatility and screen dominance. Her ability to portray multi-dimensional characters with wit and charisma would make her an exciting choice for the next Bond girl. Jodie’s natural magnetism and skill would ensure she leaves a lasting impression.

© Getty Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy, 28, has become one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, known for her striking looks and commanding performances. From The Queen's Gambit to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, she has proven her ability to take on diverse roles with ease. With her unique presence and undeniable talent, Anya could bring a fresh and modern energy to the Bond franchise. Her ability to balance intelligence, charm, and action would make her a standout Bond girl.

With speculation mounting over the next instalment of James Bond, any of these talented actresses could take on the role and bring something new to the iconic franchise. Whether the producers opt for an action star, a dramatic powerhouse, or a fresh face, the next Bond girl is sure to make an impact.

James Bond producers have yet to confirm casting details, but fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting any announcements.