Pierce Brosnan, 71, channels James Bond charm in dapper new photo after thrilling news

Pierce Brosnan made fans do a double take when he shared a brand new picture of himself on Instagram, looking every inch like the iconic James Bond.

The 71-year-old, best known for his portrayal of 007, looked years younger than his age as he posed in his slick Dunhill tux against a BMW.

"Time to hit the road …Tux by Dunhill, wheels by BMW. Gratitude abounds. Photo by Quentin," he wrote in his caption.

The post prompted a flurry of messages from enthusiastic fans, with one writing: "Someone give this man eleventy billion dollars to play senior Bond." Another added: "Fantastic photo. Very Bondesque!!! Looking very dapper sir."

A third post read: "Just give us another Bond movie already... This proves it's a realistic possibility."

© Keith Hamshere The actor portrayed James Bond between 1995 and 2002

The latest post comes just moments after the exciting news about his latest project was revealed. Pierce is set to appear in Guy Ritchie's highly anticipated new Paramount Plus series, now officially titled MobLand.

The series, which also boasts an all-star cast including Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy, will premiere on 30 March.

While details of his MobLand role remain under wraps, the show promises plenty of action, intrigue, and edge-of-your-seat drama.

© Getty Pierce was at the Dunhill & BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner earlier this month

"Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honored to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie’s new global, original series," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett's creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand defining series for Showtime on Paramount+."

House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt are all set to join the star-studded ensemble.

Pierce, who has a career spanning over four decades, rose to fame as the fifth actor to portray James Bond, starring in four films from GoldenEye (1995) to Die Another Day (2002).

He has since showcased his versatility in a wide range of roles, from romantic comedies like Mamma Mia! to gripping dramas such as The Thomas Crown Affair.

Away from the screen, Pierce is married to journalist and filmmaker Keely Shaye, with whom he shares two sons.