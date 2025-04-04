Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Amal Clooney was forced to miss husband George's big premiere
Woman with long brunette hair standing with man in suit © Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The human rights lawyer was noticeably absent as the Good Night, and Good Luck actor made his Broadway debut

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Amal and George Clooney are each other's biggest supporters, but the human rights lawyer was noticeably absent from her husband's big night in the Big Apple on Thursday.

The Academy Award-winning actor, 63, was in New York City for his highly anticipated Broadway debut in the play Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater.

George looked suave as ever in his pristine tuxedo on the red carpet ahead of taking to the stage, but was flying solo in front of photographers.

George Clooney in a tuxedo looks at cameras outisde the Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
George Clooney at the premiere of his Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City

George Clooney's solo outing in NYC for major debut

However, Amal, 47, had good reason for not being by his side as George happily told People magazine of her whereabouts, confirming that she was at home with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

The Hollywood legend added that his family have been loving their time in NYC recently while George has been rehearsing: "They love being here. I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It's New York City."

Meanwhile, although Amal missed out on the premiere, she'll likely carve out time to go and watch George on stage in his role as Edward R. Murrow, though, according to her husband, she's going to have to settle for a seat at the back!

In a recent sit-down interview for CBS's 60 Minutes to promote the play, the Ocean's 11 actor was asked about acting on a stage where the audience is so close to him and whether this might be distracting.

Journalist Jon Wertheim told him: "[The audience] can see you, you can see them too," to which George replied: "I'm not looking at them. I'm putting my wife in the very, very, very back."

george clooney and amal holding hands at party in London© Getty Images
The human rights barrister and the Ocean's 11 actor are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella and spend a lot of time at their chateau in Provence, France

George and Amal swap quiet living for bright lights of NYC

Though the super-famous couple, who wed in 2014, are more than used to the bright lights of glitzy film and charity events, being in New York City is undoubtedly a drastic change of scenery for their little ones.

The family of four have homes in England, France and Italy but typically spends most of their time at their chateau in Provence. 

Head and shoulders shot of George Clooney smiles for camera wearing tuxedo© Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor shared that his wife, Amal, was at home watching their kids while he attended the New York City premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck

The Clooneys relocated to the East Coast to accommodate George's rehearsal and show schedule. Good Night, and Good Luck is open until June 8.  

The quiet countryside allows them to live a low-key life on their farm, where they're afforded plenty of privacy.

He also shared with the New York Times that the laid-back life is reminiscent of his childhood.

"Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he confessed, adding: "Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."

