George Clooney makes rare comment about twin children ahead of 'special plans' with wife Amal

George Clooney and his wife Amal are notoriously private when it comes to their seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander – but recently, the actor shared a rare insight into his home life ahead of his Broadway debut in Good Night, Good Luck.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 63-year-old revealed that his wife and children are currently living in New York, where his children are in school while Amal listens to him rehearsing for the play "all day long".

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock George Clooney is making his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck

When asked if his family would be moving to New York whilst he performs on Broadway, George said: "They're in New York. We've been here the whole time."

Quizzed on what his kids have been up to, George quipped: "You know, the normal things that children do which is, apparently you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They're in school.

"So, we're having fun. My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long so I think she knows it better than me," continued the star, who purchased a $14.75 condo in midtown Manhattan in 2016.

© Dave Benett George and Amal share two children

When asked if he had anything special planned for Valentine's Day this year, George wasn't giving anything away. "Yes. I have special plans, why would you ask such a question?" he playfully replied. "She might see this. What would happen then?"

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

George and Amal welcomed their twins in 2017, three years after tying the knot in 2014.

The Ocean's Eleven star previously joked that both his children are much smarter than he is and could speak three languages at the age of five.

© James Devaney George and Amal are currently living in New York

Back in 2022, during an appearance at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, George commented on whether his children would follow in his footsteps into the entertainment industry.

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

© WPA Pool The couple also have homes in Italy, France, England and Los Angeles

The Oscar winner is currently portraying Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, which is adapted from the same-named 2005 film directed by George and co-written by him and Grant Heslov.

The play takes audiences back to the golden age of broadcast journalism and follows the public conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and anti-Communist senator Joseph McCarthy.

The synopsis reads: "Edward R. Murrow's legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won."

Performances begin on March 12 ahead of an April 3 opening at the Winter Garden Theatre.