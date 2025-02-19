George Clooney reveals major move for twins Ella and Alexander

George Clooney's family is getting quite the shakeup following a new career move that will see him make his Broadway debut in March.

The veteran actor shares seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with his wife of ten years, Amal Clooney, who is an accomplished international lawyer in her own right.

George will star in the upcoming play, Good Night, and Good Luck, at the Winter Garden Theatre until June 8th, marking a big move from his French residence in Provence to the Big Apple, and a significant change for his two young children.

He stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to talk all about his new play and shared insight into how the twins were finding their trip across the globe.

"They love New York!" George gushed when asked about Amal and the twins' reaction to the city. "Amal went to NYU so she's been here many times."

"What about the kids?" Stephen asked, to which George quipped, "They did not go to NYU. They're smart kids, but not quite…"

He continued: "They love the city…come on, how do you not like the city? It's New York City!"

"They love being here and we're having a really fun time," he added. "Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because, you know, you're working at night, you get to see the kids during the day, so it's ok."

The 63-year-old will make his Broadway debut in the play, which he co-wrote; it is based on the critically acclaimed 2005 film that he also co-wrote, directed, and starred in.

The story follows CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, who investigated Senator Joseph McCarthy's anti-communist campaign in the 1950s.

"Journalism is always challenged," he said of the play's key message. "Power doesn't like journalism. Never has, and didn't like it when it was Jefferson and Adams, and they don't like it now."

"My father has been, was an anchorman for 40 years. And we really believe in the idea of holding truth to power." He added: "It's actually a story about us at our best as Americans, which is holding ourselves accountable, which I think is good."

The Ocean's Eleven star will perform eight shows a week and shared that he was excited to dip his toes back into the unpredictable world of theatre. "Well, it's scary. But, you know, I haven't done a play in 40 years, so it's one of those things where, and I've never done the Broadway play, so I'm, of course, you know, petrified to do it," he explained.

"But it's not such a bad thing being 63 and doing something that you don't feel both your feet are firmly on the ground. That's not such a bad thing to do."

Amal shared some exciting news of her own recently, announcing that she had been appointed as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, where she studied.

"I am honoured to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor," she said. "It is a privilege to have this opportunity to engage with the next generation of global leaders and to contribute to the vibrant academic community at Oxford."

"I look forward to collaborating with both faculty and students to advance access to justice around the world," Amal finished.

The 47-year-old also owns a stunning home in the UK with George, just a 45-minute drive from Oxford University.