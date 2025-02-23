George Clooney gives insight into his and Amal's twins' 'normal' life in French farm

George Clooney's life has come full circle.

The Ocean's 11 actor was born in 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, and later raised in Augusta, before entering the world of entertainment in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Since then, he has of course become one of Hollywood's most famous leading men, but despite his ties to tinsel town, today he is happy to have gone back to his roots, especially to raise his children with wife Amal Clooney.

Speaking with the New York Times ahead of making his Broadway debut with a stage version of his 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck, George reflected on growing up hoping to leave Kentucky behind, and how his life now in his primary residence of Provence, France is closer to that after all.

"Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he confessed.

He then added: "Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock George and the family are currently living in New York City

He and Amal tied the knot in 2014, and in 2017, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, who will be eight years old in June.

In addition to their home in Provence, which reportedly neighbors Brad Pitt's notorious estate in the area, the couple also own a home in England, another near where George's parents are in Kentucky, as well as his famous Lake Como estate that he purchased in 2002.

© Daniele Venturelli He and Amal married in 2014

For the next couple of months however, as George spends time on Broadway, New York City is their home.

© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock The couple bought their Provence home in 2021

Giving some insight into what it has been like so far, the doting dad revealed the family recently went bowling, and noted: "I haven't been bowling in 30 years."

© GIUSEPPE CACACE, Getty The actor has also owned a Lake Como estate since 2002

He then gushed: "Oh my God! It's an amazing thing, getting older, where you think you can still do stuff that you love."

And sharing a glimpse of the kids' personalities, he said Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman — though George has long shown disdain for his own stint as the famed character — and: "We're riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing. My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."