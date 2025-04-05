Amanda Holden announces plans to leave family home in a matter of weeks

Amanda Holden has revealed that she will be spending an amazing summer abroad for work - even if it does mean leaving her husband Chris Hughes and two children Lexi and Hollie at home for a while! The TV personality has revealed that she and her good friend Alan Carr will be taking on another series of their hit travel show - and this time they're heading to Greece!

Their next renovation project will be in Corfu, following their hugely successful series in Italy and Spain. Speaking about the new project, Amanda, 54, said: "I couldn’t be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan. If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue!

"We’re so excited to be spending another summer together bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever."

© BBC They previously starred in BBC's Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

Alan, 48, added: "Greece is always my ‘go-to’ place for holiday fun, so it will be strange for me to be packing a hard hat, drill and paint roller in my suitcase instead of my usual suntan lotion and budgie smugglers.

"After the success of Sicily, Tuscany and Andalusia, I think Greece is the perfect next step for some Alamanda magic, with its rich history and culture and let’s not forget the delicious food and drink, it feels like it’s already gearing up to be an unforgettable summer."

© BBC/Voltage TV The two friends are off to Greece!

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, spoke about her excitement for the eight-part series return, saying: "We’re delighted to have Amanda and Alan returning for a fourth series, bringing their signature style of fun, sun and friendship to audiences right across the UK.

"With a new location, a completely new property to transform and some of the world’s most beautiful scenery on their doorstep, we can’t wait to see what magic they create together.”

© Instagram Amanda will be spending a few weeks away from her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie

Amanda was also the one who was able to tell Alan where they were going on their trip. Sharing a clip of herself quizzing Alan on Greece-themed questions, leading Alan to exclaim delightedly when she finally revealed that they would be going to Corfu - especially as they have holidayed there together before!