David Beckham, Amanda Holden, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more stars share heartfelt Mother's Day tributes

The stars shared a plethora of heartfelt tributes on Sunday in honour of Mother's Day.

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the sweetest tributes shared on social media, from David Beckham's family album, to Amanda Holden's emotional message to her two daughters and stillborn son.

Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden opted to share an emotional post, which included a nod to her late son Theo who was sadly stillborn in 2011. Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old shared a beautiful black-and-white photo that showed Amanda sharing a tender moment with her two daughters Lexi and Hollie.

The trio could be seen bonding at home, with Amanda planting a loving kiss on her youngest daughter's head. In her caption, she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day. I’m so lucky to have my girls. We never forget our son #Theo. To all of you who have loved and lost or are on the path to having a family… My family send you a big hug xxx [camera emoji] Chrispy."

© Instagram David Beckham In a touching Instagram post, former England captain David Beckham paid tribute to all the special mothers in his life. To mark the occasion, the 49-year-old uploaded a carousel of photos including a snapshot that showed his wife Victoria snuggling on the sofa with their four children, as well as a throwback image of David clad in his football gear alongside his mother, Sandra. His caption read: "I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing mum's I learn from you every single day. Happy Mothers Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We Love You so much. Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours."

© Instagram Jamie Oliver Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver paid tribute to his "legend" wife Jools on Sunday. The pair have been married since 2000 and are doting parents to five children: Poppy, Daisy, Buddy, Petal and River. Alongside a series of throwback baby bump photos, the father-of-five penned: "Happy Mother's Day @joolsoliver thank you for being such an inspirational legend of a mum, what a journey it's been!! and you continue to inspire me with how in tune and natural you are as a mum… "Have a great day Jools I would say relax and take it easy but I'm not sure how easy that will be… You are the best, so much love from me and all the kids."

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also marked the occasion, choosing to share a string of sweet pictures alongside her mother, Patricia Fair. She included pictures from her childhood, as well as more recent snapshots of the duo soaking up the sunshine while on holiday. In a gushing tribute, Catherine wrote: "Happy British Mother's Day Mam. You are my Queen and the wind beneath my wings. I love you with all my heart."

© Instagram Gorka Marquez Strictly star Gorka Marquez described his fiancee Gemma Atkinson as a "rock" in his heartwarming Mother's Day message. Alongside a carousel of memorable moments, the professional dancer shared: "Happy Mother's Day to the best mama in the world!! Thank you for being the rock and the one who runs the house like no other. We love you and love all what you do for all of us! "I am so grateful that Mia has a role model to look at and Thiago has the coolest mum that all his friends will fancy. Thank you for making me be the half of dad that you are as mum. Ps: also the sexiest mummy @glouiseatkinson FELIZ DIA DE LA MADRE!!"



