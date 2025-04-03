Amanda Holden's pistachio green outfit is the perfect recipe for chic spring style - and it's all on sale

Just like Cat Deeley before her, Amanda Holden's latest outfit is giving us the new spring shade we're spotting everywhere - and it's so sweet.

Wearing a wrap skirt and matching green cardigan from Karen Millen, Amanda fully embraced the fashion hue of the moment with her top to toe pistachio green look.

© Instagram Amanda's wearing the green hue of the moment

The green shade is considered a refresh of the usual mint green we see being worn around this time of year. Not as cool-toned as mint, nor as bright as lime, pistachio green is a warmer, more comforting colour and dare I say it, easier to wear. It suits all skin tones, and looks stylish layered up with two pieces or as additions to muted, cream outfits or even navy.

If it's style notes you're looking for on how to wear the colour, Amanda's showing us how to like a pro. The 54-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge added box fresh white heels to her tonal look, adding an extra fresh element to the all-green look.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Soft Tailored Wrap A Line Midi Skirt © Karen Millen £89 at Karen Millen

As for Amanda's pieces, they're both sale items from Karen Millen. The radio presenter's wrap skirt features an A-line silhouette with a wrap design and belted waistline. It's made from soft fabric mix and sits below the knee. Currently on sale for £84, Amanda's skirt is reduced from £149, so has an impressive 40% off. Fear not, if the green isn't quite your vibe, it comes in a soft mid-pink too.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Viscose Blend Dry Handle Rib Button Through Knit Cardigan © Karen Millen £46 at Karen Millen

Amanda's cardigan is equally as cute, and affordable too with 29% off. The Viscose Blend Dry Handle Rib Button Through Knit Cardigan is selling fast, in part to Amanda's influence but also because it's a damn handy cardigan - lightly ribbed, with metallic popper buttons and only £46. It comes in a range of colours again, if pistachio isn't for you, including black and khaki green.

The colour is being seen just in fashion, but in home furnishings, paint and beauty. I wonder whether the green colour's rise is in part to do with our seeming love affair with everything edible that includes pistachio. The TikTok famed Dubai chocolate, which has gone from a cult treat to being found in your local Lidl, has a creamy pistachio filling and every high street coffee that I've been to recently has released some sort of pistachio-themed hot drink.

Michael Rolland, paint expert and Managing Director at The Paint Shed, told HELLO!'s lifestyle writer Georgia Brown that adding shades of pistachio green into our homes can create a sense of serenity, giving it an inviting atmosphere. "Green-hued bedrooms induce a warm and calming feel," she told HELLO! late last year.

See? Pistachio is hot, from food to fashion to furnishings.