BGT's Amanda Holden sparks sweet reaction as she makes exciting announcement

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Monday with an incredibly exciting career announcement away from Britain's Got Talent.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself rocking a high-vis jacket alongside her close friend and fellow co-host Alan Carr.

WATCH: Amanda Holden teases the brand-new series of The Italian Job

In the clip, the presenting duo teased the next destination for the second series of their hit show, The Italian Job. In series one, Amanda and Alan undertook a huge renovation project which saw them dramatically transform two Sicilian flats originally bought for €1 each.

Filmed at a construction site, Amanda could be seen passionately yelling the precise location against a backdrop of noisy drilling.

© Getty Amanda presents the show alongside Alan Carr

At the very end, Amanda said: "Well I guess you'll just have to wait and see," after which Alan quipped: "But you're not bossing me about this time."

Alongside the promotional clip, Amanda gushed: "Over the moon to let you know that the second series of Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job is in the making. @chattyman and I start filming in a few weeks! Exact destination to be revealed soon!!"

© Instagram The presenting duo travelled to Italy in season one

She finished by adding: "Over 15 million of you watched it!! So THANK-YOU! #BanTheBidet."

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Best news EVER," while a second noted: "Oh my this has made my day, you two are the best and your friendship is everything."

© Instagram Amanda and Alan are close friends

A third chimed in: "Could watch your series for days," and a fourth sweetly added: "Fantastic!! Love, love, loved it."

Amanda's exciting news comes after she took Paris by storm. In photos shared to Instagram, the presenter appeared to enjoy a relaxing girls' trip away from the spotlight. Not one to shy away from a bold look, Amanda even shared a glimpse inside her stunning holiday wardrobe.

She looked particularly glamorous in a zany black and white mini dress as she sipped cocktails from a dreamy rooftop terrace.

Posing for an impromptu photoshoot, Amanda rocked a bold leopard print bodycon mini dress complete with elegant long sleeves and ruched detailing. She added some extra height with a pair of towering black platform heels and completed her look with a gorgeous, sleek hairdo.

As for makeup, the Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a smoked-out eye look, fluttery lashes, radiant skin and a dark pink lip.

© Instagram The BGT judge looked flawless

"Bonsoir [red heart emoji]" Amanda penned in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "Loving this shot," while a second chimed in: "So incredibly beautiful."

A third gushed: "Oh La La...! Looking amazing Amanda," and a fourth added: "Legs for days," followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

© Getty Amanda Holden looked amazing in a pink suit at King Charles' coronation concert

© Getty Amanda braved the London drizzle in her red hot dress

© Instagram Amanda is no stranger to a pop of pink

