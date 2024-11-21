Bradley Walsh replaced as host of Royal Variety Performance

In a surprising turn of events, beloved television personality Bradley Walsh has been replaced as the host of the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

This year, the esteemed event will be co-hosted by Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and renowned comedian Alan Carr. It will be the first time since 2019 that the programme will feature a hosting duo.

© Instagram Amanda and Alan will host The Royal Variety Performance together

A new era for the Royal Variety Performance

The decision to appoint Amanda and Alan as co-hosts reflects ITV's strategic move to infuse fresh energy into the annual spectacle.

Both presenters have previously shown their on-screen chemistry in the BBC renovation series Amanda & Alan's Italian Job. Their collaboration on this project showcased their dynamic partnership, making them a fitting choice to lead the Royal Variety Performance.

Amanda, 53, expressed her excitement about the opportunity: "It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I'm still pinching myself!"

She continued: "This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend; we are already bursting with ideas and excitement. It's going to be such a fun night!"

Alan, 48, who previously hosted the event in 2021, shared his enthusiasm: "I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon. What a compliment and an honour!"

He added: "To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me."

A star-studded line-up

© Jeff Spicer David Furnish and Elton John will be at this year's Royal Variety Performance

The 2024 Royal Variety Performance promises an evening of exceptional entertainment. Elton John is set to introduce performances from his new musical The Devil Wears Prada, alongside his husband, David Furn. Vanessa Williams and the rest of the cast will join them.

The audience and viewers will also be treated to a special performance from the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical Starlight Express. This will be followed by an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh's production of the much-loved musical Oliver!.

Additionally, Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas will grace the stage, delivering her award-winning performance that promises to blow fans away. Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra will join her.

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Eurovision Nemo will be performing at this year's Royal Variety Performance

The musical line-up also includes Brit Award winner James Bay, Eurovision champ Nemo, and pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will perform her latest single as well as her classic hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor'.

Illusionists Penn and Teller, along with presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern, are set to mesmerise the audience with their spellbinding tricks and illusions.

Comedy will be well-represented, with performances by Ellie Taylor, Matt Forde, and Larry Dean. In a special segment, television presenter Lorraine Kelly will join the Change and Check Choir for a performance led by singer Marti Pellow along with some surprise special guests.

Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace has been given the honour of singing the National Anthem.

A royal audience

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the Royal Variety Performance this year

This year's event will be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, and King Charles and Queen Camilla will be in attendance.

Their presence underscores the significance of the Royal Variety Performance as a cherished national tradition that brings together the best of British and international talent.

Bradley Walsh's legacy

© Getty Bradley Walsh will not be presenting the Royal Variety Performance this year

Bradley Walsh, 64, who hosted the Royal Variety Performance in 2023, has been a prominent figure in British entertainment.

Known for his versatility as an actor, comedian, and presenter, Walsh has endeared himself to audiences through his work on shows like The Chase and Doctor Who.

His tenure as host of the Royal Variety Performance was marked by his charismatic presence and ability to engage both performers and the audience.

© Getty Bradley with his wife and son

While Walsh's departure as host marks the end of an era, his contributions to the event have left an indelible mark.

His successor, Amanda Holden, acknowledged his legacy, stating: "I've worked on Britain's Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family."

She finished: "This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let's av it!"