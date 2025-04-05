Victoria Beckham is her sister's twin in never-before-seen family photo - it's uncanny

Two of a kind! It's not often that Victoria Beckham shares photos alongside her younger sister Louise Adams but on Friday she made an exception in honour of a special milestone.

The occasion? her niece Tallulah's 23rd birthday. The designer took to her Instagram Stories with the sweetest family snap where she posed alongside the Adams clan including Louise and their parents Jackie and Anthony.

Louise and Victoria could be mistaken for twins in the family photo

Captioning the post Victoria penned: "Happy Birthday @tallulahisted," she added: "Kisses," and tagged her fellow family members.

What cannot go unnoticed is just how much Louise and Victoria look alike, the pair both donning black long-sleeve ensembles whilst pouting for the camera. Their likeness is uncanny and was highlighted by their matching choice of makeup, the pair opting for the same clear glossy lips, fluttery lashes and warm bronzer makeup combo.

Also featured in the photo was of VB's nieces, birthday girl Talluah and Libby Adams and Victoria's children Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham.

Victoria and Louise's incredibly close bond

If there's one thing we know for sure it's that Victoria and Louise couldn't be closer. From back in VB's Spice Girls heyday to her fashion mogul era, Louise has been a constant support to her celebrity sister.

Last year, Louise looked stunning when she slipped into a glitzy silver sequined dress to celebrate Victoria's 50th birthday at a lavish bash at Oswolds private member's club.

© Getty Louise Adams seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Not to mention that Louise and her family are always at Paris Fashion Week where the former Spice Girl showcases her incredible designs.

Victoria and Louises' bond extends to their children who also incredibly close. Libby is frequently pictured with her famous cousins Romeo and Brooklyn - whenever he is back in the UK.

Who are Victoria's nieces?

Birthday girl Tallulah is a beauty therapist specialising in lashes, brows and facials. She has even followed in the footsteps of her auntie and is dating a footballer, Hartlepool Town's Edon Pruti.

Tallulah and Libby at another VB fashion event in Paris

Meanwhile, Libby is a social media influencer as well as working freelance in production. She has racked up a whopping 60,000 followers which comes as no surprise as her Instagram grid couldn't be more professional, with one of her hobbies being photography.

The brunette beauty is the image of her famous aunt with the same chestnut brown locks, olive skin tone and big brown eyes.