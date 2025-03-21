Victoria Beckham captures sweet family moment with Harper Beckham in home video

The Beckham family may sit front row at Paris Fashion Week and attend all of society's hottest events, but in reality they are a normal family, as showcased in a sweet video that Victoria Beckham posted on Thursday.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of her family (sans Romeo and Brooklyn) sitting in the kitchen as her husband, David Beckham, prepared dinner for them.

As the football legend whipped up his culinary creation, his son Cruz stood beside him, strumming his guitar and singing "Island in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

David joined in with his Cruz, singing and dancing along as he faced his daughter Harper, who had her face in her hands in embarrassment when Victoria panned the camera to her.

She wore a simple black jumper as she stood at the kitchen table, her signature blonde locks cascading down past her shoulders.

"Casual…dinner with the Beckhams," her mother captioned the video.

This comes just two weeks after the glamorous teen supported Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week show, looking so grown up in her showstopping outfit.

Harper donned a chocolate brown slip dress from Victoria's label for the event, which she paired with simple white sandals and a sweet butterfly necklace. She added a brown clutch to complete the look and wore her hair down in artful waves.

This wasn't Harper's first fashion event, and her confidence in the style and beauty space has only grown stronger as she has been opting for an array of chic outfits and following in her mother's footsteps.

She even has her sights set on borrowing some of Victoria's clothes from her incredible collection, as the mother of four explained to The Telegraph.

"I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes]," she said, before adding: "Unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'Not just yet.'"

In an onstage interview with Anna Wintour, Victoria later said, "I love my clothes and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed."

"If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boy's girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."

Meanwhile, Cruz, a talented singer and guitarist, is pursuing a career in music after collaborating with legendary British band The Kooks.

"He has really good taste in music. We started writing songs together and we've become mates," The Kooks frontman, Luke Pritchard, told The Sun.

"I'd just love to help him navigate [a music career]. He's naturally going to come under criticism because of who his parents are – he's aware of that."

Luke then recalled the hilarious quip Cruz made about his privileged status in the industry. "It was great when he said 'Jesus was a nepo baby too.' I thought that was quite a funny response," he explained.

Cruz gave fans a taste of his upcoming project in March, posting a video of himself from a gig where he offered snippets of his songs.