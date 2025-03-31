Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper steals the show with bright blonde hair as family begins David Beckham's 50th celebrations

Harper Beckham looked every inch a princess amid birthday celebrations for her father, David Beckham.

The teen stole the show from her siblings in a stunning photo posted to Victoria Beckham's Instagram which showcased the whole family in their finest outfits as they prepared to head to David's birthday bash in Miami.

She wore a flattering black silk slip dress, twinning with her mother in a matching moment as Victoria donned a white slip gown in the same style.

Harper smiled demurely at the camera, her bright blonde curls tumbling artfully past her shoulders in soft waves. She stacked two necklaces to accessorise, looking like a model with her glowing skin and golden hair.

"What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!" wrote Victoria in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to gush over her daughter's showstopping look, with one writing, "Harper is a princess!!!!" while another said, "I truly cannot believe how grown up is Harper [sic]!!"

© Instagram Harper Beckham stole the show in a black slip dress

Another added that the 13-year-old "has grown into the most beautiful young woman." Standing next to Victoria in the sweet family snap, it is clear that Harper gets her looks and impeccable style from her mother.

The designer revealed that the pair bonded over their shared love of fashion and beauty in an interview with ITV's This Morning. "Harper loves beauty," she said.

"She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that's really great mother and daughter time."

© Instagram Victoria shared that Harper "loves beauty"

Standing next to his sister in the photo was Romeo Beckham, looking dapper in a suit and accompanied by his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. The professional DJ wore a beautiful green slip dress that perfectly matched Harper and Victoria's looks, opting to wear her dark hair slicked back.

Cruz Beckham stood beside his father with a sweet smile, looking loved up with his partner, songwriter Jackie Apostel, who sported a stunning blue strapless gown with ruffle detailing at the neckline.

She added an eye-catching gold necklace and a white clutch to complete the look, and wore her dark tresses slicked back into a bun.

© Getty Images The teen is a budding fashion and beauty star

The legendary footballer looked so proud as he stood with his family, preparing to celebrate his 50th year.

David is famously a family man, and took to Instagram on Mother's Day to gush about his wife and the women in his life.

"I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing Mums," he wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

© Instagram David shared a throwback of his wife and daughter for Mother's Day

"I learn from you every single day. Happy Mothers Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We Love You so much. Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

The former Spice Girl jumped to the comments section to share the love, writing, "I love you all so much, [you are] my everything."

The couple also share a 26-year-old son, Brooklyn, who was absent from David's 50th birthday photo. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife of almost three years, Nicola Peltz.

