David Beckham's habit with rarely-seen family member at Holland Park home

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have an incredible London townhouse in the startlingly beautiful area of Holland Park in West London.

On Thursday, the football star shared one part of his morning routine that couldn't be more relatable. David posted a photo on his official Instagram account of his adorable cockapoo pup, Simba, waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs.

Captioning the photo, David penned: "SIMBA [brown love heart emoji]. Waits for me here every morning till I walk down the stairs."

The little pooch looked so adorable, his big eyes gazing directly at the camera as he sat on the Beckhams' stunning Harlequin floor.

The glamorous monochrome detail, which is also echoed on the front patio, has played host to countless iconic photos of the Beckhams, including family snapshots from Victoria Beckham's big birthday last year to Harper Beckham, who was captured in a sweet photo to mark her milestone birthday a few years ago.

The Beckhams' Pets

Simba is one of David and Victoria's five dogs. The couple are also the proud owners of cocker spaniels Fig, Sage, and Olive, as well as their German shepherd, Logan.

Fig was welcomed back in 2018, with the news revealed via an adorable photo of the pup with the couple's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. Brooklyn wrote: "Meet my new baby Fig Beckham."

Fig's arrival at her new glamorous home came three years after Olive joined the family in 2015. Olive became a mini-influencer after joining her famous family, amassing a whopping 71,000 followers on her own dedicated Instagram page. The page appears to have now been deleted.

As well as finding fame on Instagram, it turns out Olive is just as glamorous as her famous mum, Victoria, and has even dazzled on the cover of Vogue in 2018.

The chestnut brown pooch beamed for the camera alongside Harper, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo, who were all cuddled up with fashion mogul Victoria.

As well as their dogs, at their sprawling countryside home in the Cotswolds, David and Victoria have a chicken coop—and David couldn't be more besotted with the chickens.