Victoria Beckham rocks chunky fringe with red-head sister Louise Adams in never-before-seen photos

Victoria Beckham isn't often pictured with her sister Louise Adams, and on Thursday, the former Spice Girl shared two never-before-seen snaps alongside her younger sibling both of them donning very different hair.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-four was seen with cascading long brown hair and a chunky fringe alongside her sister Louise, who could be seen with vibrant red locks, to mark her birthday. The photos showed the sister-duo as children, first wearing multi-coloured summer dresses and second in matching nightgowns.

© Instagram VB donned a chunky fringe and her sister, flame-hued locks

Alongside the sweet images, were the words: "Happy Birthday @louiseadams. I love you! Happy Birthday (We were so cute…what happened?)."

Both sisters have swapped their previous tresses for matching medium-length brunette locks.

© Instagram Victoria and Louise have a close relationship

Victoria and Louise's close bond

The pair have such a close relationship, with Louise by her sister's side during her iconic 50th birthday bash in April which was held at private members' club Oswald's in London's Mayfair.

The same goes for their children. Louise is a doting mother to Libby, Tallulah-May, Finley and Quincy and they are incredibly close to their cousins, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

© Instagram Christian lives his life away from the spotlight

The families often come together for special celebrations, family holidays and of course, supporting Victoria's career ventures.

Louise and Victoria share a younger brother Christian who keeps himself out of the public eye.

In 2021, Victoria shared an incredibly rare photo of her brother when they celebrated their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. "Such a special day yesterday celebrating my parents' 50th wedding anniversary! So inspiring, 50 years, wow!! We love you so much and so happy we finally got to celebrate as a family I've missed this time together so much!" the beauty mogul penned alongside the image.