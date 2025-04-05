Drew Barrymore reveals 'the only action' she gets as she kisses handsome A-lister

Drew Barrymore had an excellent start to her weekend after she was left weak in the knees after being kissed by Matt Bomer.

The 50-year-old admitted the scorching hot kiss was "the only action" she gets and couldn't contain herself, collapsing on the ground after the Mid-Century Modern star locked lips with her.

The teasing kiss occurred when Matt appeared on Drew's eponymous talk show on Friday, greeting her with the steamy hello.

© CBS Matt greeted Drew with a steaming hot kiss

"I mean, should we kiss?" Matt, 47, said before he and Drew went in for the kiss.

After detaching themselves from each other, they enjoyed a warm hug before Drew exclaimed: "It's the only action that I get."

Matt, who married husband Simon Halls in 2011, jokingly replied: "Same, by the way. I've been married for years, so same."

Before they sat down for an interview alongside his Mid-Century Modern co-stars Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham, Drew dramatically collapsed to the floor over the shock of their kiss.

© CBS Drew admitted her kiss with Matt was the 'only action' she gets

"You might have to give her mouth-to-mouth," Nathan Lee, 56, joked, to which Drew replied: "He usually does!"

Matt admitted he "had to get that out of the way," before Nathan, 69, quipped: "Would you like to be alone?"

© CBS Drew collapsed after her kiss with Matt

Unlucky in love

Drew hasn't had much luck with dating since her divorce from Will Kopelman, whom she shares daughters Olive and Frankie with, in 2016.

She was also married to comedian Tom Green, but the couple divorced a year after their wedding, and she married bartender Jeremy Scott, who was 12 years her senior, when she was 19.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Drew Barrymore opens up about 'reconnecting' with ex-husband, Tom Green

Last month, she opened up about her disastrous experience with modern romance, admitting that she tried the celebrity dating app Raya with disappointing results.

Speaking with guests Ross Matthews and Valerie Bertinelli, Drew shared that she had been on a date in March after a man asked for her number.

"Since then, I texted him, and I was like, 'Lovely to see you again the other night.' We went back and forth twice, and then he ended with, 'Haaaaa.' And I haven't heard anything," she said.

© Getty Images Drew has been divorced three times

"It just happens. I don't know why," she mused. "I don't know why. I would never do that. It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that. Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why are you not going to follow through?"

However, since turning 50, Drew admitted she values her independence and opened up about entering a new era of her love life in a personal essay in Us Weekly.

Drew confessed that while chasing love was exciting for a time, she began to understand how important her relationship with herself would be as she grew older.

© Instagram Drew is more invested in her relationship with herself

"Somewhere along the way, I realized the company I was forever going to keep…was my own. I started doing things for me in a way I never had before," she recounted.

"I took myself out on little solo dates. I cooked for myself like I was hosting some fabulous dinner party – candles, music, the whole thing."

She continued: "I want to be the person I can rely on, laugh with and celebrate with. And if love, in any form, comes along and adds to that? Beautiful. But I refuse to believe that life starts or stops because of anyone else."