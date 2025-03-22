Drew Barrymore 'devastated' about change in family dynamic with 2 daughters

Drew Barrymore was in a reflective mood on Friday as she discussed the change in her family dynamic that left her "devastated".

The Charlie's Angels actress admitted she was crushed that her daughters, Olive and Frankie, aren't growing up in a "traditional" household following her divorce from ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Drew Barrymore's daughters appear in fun home video

"Everything to me was very devastating and took me a long time to recover from if it wasn't in the traditional family dynamic that I swore I would do for my family because I did not grow up that way," she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Reflecting on her childhood experiences, Drew continued: "It's weird stuff like that. It's soup when you're sick. I remember all the kids at school would go into the office to call their parents when they were sick, and I could never get a hold of anybody.

"And I was so jealous of those kids who would call and be like, 'Mom, Dad, come pick me up.' I just would sit there and be like, 'What's that like?'"

Drew grew up estranged from her mother Jaid Barrymore and emancipated herself from her actor dad, John Drew Barrymore, when she was 14.

© Getty Images Drew shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman

While Drew's family dynamic is not what she hoped for, she has learned to be "confident" as a mother despite her troubled childhood.

"If you don't grow up in a perfect way with a perfect family, you fear the blueprint and you go, 'I want to do things differently," she explained in a January episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

© Getty Images Drew is 'devastated' about the change in her family dynamic

"I felt unconfident, like this was the stakes of my life and it took a few years, honestly, to have that confidence."

Sharing an update on her two young daughters, Drew added: "They’re really, really good. Every day is different. Every hour is different. They're my North Star, my compass.

"I love that in the life that I got to live before I knew them, my priorities were different. And ever since I came into the world, I understand what the purpose of my life is. It's wild."

© Getty Images Drew didn't want to raise her daughters like she had been raised

Drew admitted she was "humbled" when she discovered she was having daughters. "I found out I was having a daughter with Olive, and I thought, 'Oh right, ok karmically that makes sense.'

"There's a lot of, 'Ok, I'm having a girl,'" she said. "When I found out I was having Frankie, my second daughter, it humbled me in a way that I've never known.

© Getty Images Becoming a mom to daughters 'humbled' Drew

"I'll never forget the moment because I realized I was put on this planet to raise girls. And that everything in my life was captured and a butterfly net to try and get this right."

Drew and Will announced their split in April 2016 after four years of marriage and finalized their divorce in August of that year.

© Getty Images Drew and Will were married for four years

In their joint statement to People, they said: "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually, you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on.

"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."