Drew Barrymore makes rare comment about teen plastic surgery procedure

No one understands public scrutiny like Drew Barrymore, who grew up in the spotlight and became aware of her appearance at an unusually young age.

The actress opened up about the plastic surgery she underwent as a teen after growing uncomfortable with her body, in a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday.

Amid a discussion on breast cancer and the importance of mammograms, the talk show host asked, "What if someone's had a reduction, like me?"

"What if someone has had implants or enhancements like a lot of people out there?" she inquired. "How does any alteration of our bodies also play into the examination process?"

Guest OBGYN Dr Kameelah Phillips responded, explaining that "imaging is really important" and that patients can seek an ultrasound if the mammogram fails.

Drew has been open about her decision to go under the knife in 1992 when she was just 17 years old.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Drew shared that she had undergone a breast reduction surgery in 1992

"I really love my body and the way it is right now. There's something very awkward about women and their breasts because men look at them so much," she told the New York Daily News in 1998.

"When they're huge, you become very self-conscious. Your back hurts. You find that whatever you wear, you look heavy in. It's uncomfortable."

The mother of two later revealed to People that she had not had further plastic surgery since, as she had a "highly addictive personality" and feared she wouldn't be able to stop.

© Getty Images The 50-year-old revealed she has not had plastic surgery since

''I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told the publication in 2023. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it."

"I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she continued. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

"And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"

© Instagram / @llgulino The FLOWER Beauty founder wants to set an example for her kids

Drew added that she wanted to set a good example for her kids and teach them that aging wasn't something to be afraid of.

"It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging," she said.

Drew founded her own cruelty-free makeup brand, FLOWER Beauty, in 2013, which has since gained a cult following thanks to its viral products.

© Getty She founded her beauty brand in 2013

The 50 First Dates star explained that she was inspired to create the brand after collecting years of beauty knowledge on set.

"I've been sitting in a makeup chair since I was six years old, and I love how aspirational those rooms are," she told People. "I've seen women empower and transform themselves. I've worn makeup my whole life for film and fashion and worked with the best makeup artists in the world and I love what makeup does for you."

She set out to create quality formulas at a low price point and shared that the brand's marketing budget was instead spent on the products in an unusual move.