Hugh Grant erupts over 'creepy' Heathrow encounter involving his children

Hugh Grant has taken to social media to express his outrage following what he described as an "insulting and creepy" encounter at Heathrow Airport.

The 64-year-old, known for his roles in iconic films like Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary, revealed the distressing incident that involved his wife and his children took place whilst travelling through Heathrow on Friday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor detailed how his family was subjected to what he deemed unnecessary questioning by an immigration officer.

"Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports," the frustrated star wrote.

"Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them 'Are these your Mum and Dad?' Intrusive, insulting and creepy."

Hugh is known for fiercely protecting his family's privacy, and did not disclose where they were travelling to or from.

Typically, immigration questioning of children is more common when they are travelling with only one parent or have a different last name to the adult accompanying them.

Official government guidance states: "If you are travelling with a child (under 18) and are not the child's parent, or may appear not to be the parent (for example, if you have a different family name), we may ask you a few questions to establish your relationship with the child.

"We will always do this as quickly as possible and in a way which is sensitive to the interests of the child and the adult involved."

Hugh's children

The actor shares three children - John, 12, Lulu, eight, and Blue, six - with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

He also has a 13-year-old Tabitha and 12-year-old Felix with ex Tinglan Hong.

Parenting

Whilst Hugh rarely speaks about his family life, he's previously opened up about how much he enjoys fatherhood.

In conversation with People Magazine in 2018, he said: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me... It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it's all enchanting."

When asked about his life as a father on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Hugh revealed that he likes to hide in the bathroom for some peace and quiet.

"I mean, there's a lot to dread because I'm old, and it's noisy, and it's unbearable. And I do a lot of hiding in the loo," he said.

However, it's not all bad for the Heretic star. "The bit where they jump in your arms. The six-year-old, you know, she calls it her 'chimpanzee hug.' I quite like that," he said, getting emotional on the show. "I've made myself cry."