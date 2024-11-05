Inside Hugh Grant's private life with low-key Swedish wife Anna Eberstein

Aside from their son John Mungo, 12, the pair are also doting parents to daughters Lulu Danger, eight, and Blue, five. Hugh recently spoke about the inspiration behind his daughter's names, telling host Jimmy Kimmel how Lulu's name came about in a hurried whirl.



"We thought it might be nice if, when she's older, she could go into a bar and say, 'My middle name is Danger.'" Of Blue's name, he went on to say: "Once again, I panicked about names with my wife, so we asked her elder brother what we should call her."



While John initially came up with the Minion-inspired name "Kevin", he later suggested "Blue" which is Hugh's favourite colour.



Hugh is also a father to Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and Felix Chang Hong, 11, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Tinglan Hong.



Whilst the actor rarely speaks about his family life, he's previously opened up about how much he enjoys fatherhood. In conversation with PEOPLE in 2018, he said: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me... It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it's all enchanting."

