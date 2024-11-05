Inside Hugh Grant's private life with low-key Swedish wife Anna Eberstein

Actor Hugh Grant has carved out a successful Hollywood career. Over the years, he's starred in a plethora of hit films including the likes of Bridget Jones' Diary, Love Actually, Notting Hill, and more recently, Paddington in Peru.
Away from the limelight, however, the 64-year-old star enjoys a quiet life with his Swedish producer wife Anna Eberstein and their three children John Mungo, Lulu and Blue.
Keep scrolling to find out more about Hugh's family life…
Who is Anna Eberstein?
Anna was born and raised in Sweden. The mother-of-three studied economics at Sweden's Uppsala University where she graduated with a master's degree.
She went on to study at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, before later working as a promotions producer for ESPN.
In 2014, she changed tack somewhat and co-founded a children's slipper-sock brand called Ace & Me alongside her cousin.
Hugh and Anna's love story
The couple dated on and off in the early stages of their romance. They welcomed their first child – John Mungo – in 2012, before seemingly parting ways until reuniting again in 2015.
In 2016, marriage didn't appear to be on the cards for Hugh. During a chat with Howard Stern, he said: "Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships? No, no, no.
"Whoever said they were? Only the Bible or something. No one ever said that was a good idea. I think there's something unromantic about marriage. You're closing yourself off."
Despite some initial hesitation, he went on to marry Anna two years later in a private ceremony held at the Chelsea Register Office, London. Following his nuptials, he told Reuters: "I still think it's [marriage] a nonsense really and so does my wife by the way. But it just seemed like a nice cozy thing to do."
Hugh and Anna's children
Aside from their son John Mungo, 12, the pair are also doting parents to daughters Lulu Danger, eight, and Blue, five. Hugh recently spoke about the inspiration behind his daughter's names, telling host Jimmy Kimmel how Lulu's name came about in a hurried whirl.
"We thought it might be nice if, when she's older, she could go into a bar and say, 'My middle name is Danger.'" Of Blue's name, he went on to say: "Once again, I panicked about names with my wife, so we asked her elder brother what we should call her."
While John initially came up with the Minion-inspired name "Kevin", he later suggested "Blue" which is Hugh's favourite colour.
Hugh is also a father to Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and Felix Chang Hong, 11, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Tinglan Hong.
Whilst the actor rarely speaks about his family life, he's previously opened up about how much he enjoys fatherhood. In conversation with PEOPLE in 2018, he said: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me... It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it's all enchanting."
Where do they live?
According to The Sun, Hugh and his family live in Chelsea, London. It's believed that they purchased their six-bedroom home for £17.5 million at the start of 2019.
The Bridget Jones star also owns a rental property in Notting Hill which boasts five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen and two dressing rooms.
Further afield, Hugh and his wife own a charming Swedish villa which they purchased for just over £500,000.